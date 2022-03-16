ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Last Year at This Time Golf Courses Were Starting to Open in St. Cloud

By Abbey
 1 day ago
Facebook memories are meant to be fun and lighthearted, but sometimes they are just pure torture. On March 13th, I had the memory pop up from 2021 of golfing at Boulder Ridge Golf Course in St. Cloud. The course was open to walkers that day and it was PACKED with people...

AM 1390 KRFO

Unfortunate Word Order Causes You To Look Twice At This Food Special

Saint Patrick's Day is tomorrow and plenty of businesses are preparing to go 'green' at least for the night and maybe into the weekend. There are plenty of local businesses that will also be offering specials on beer, or what we think of as traditional Irish food/fare. One local restaurant/brewery's menu for Saint Patrick's day suffered from an unfortunate flip flop of words that will make you double-take as to what you just read while making the inner 13 year old in you laugh, or at least I did.
NORTHFIELD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Yes, the Boxelder Bugs are Really Bad in Minnesota This Winter

Apparently, they're one of the effects of last summer's drought. For most of this winter, we've had an unwanted guest in the radio studio with us. Sometimes we find him crawling across the desk, sometimes on the floor, sometimes on the wall, sometimes buzzing his way through the air. On occasion, he's even landed on our microphones while we're speaking! It would also seem true that our unwanted guest has supernatural abilities -- even after being stomped on and exterminated, he's shown up again to resume his nuisance-y activities!
MINNESOTA STATE
Saint Cloud, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

True or False: It’s Illegal to Privately Own Buffalo in Minnesota

In short, it's entirely within the law to privately own buffalo in Minnesota as long as you possess all necessary local permits and follow all local zoning requirements. There was a time when bison were abundant in Minnesota and the plains of the Midwest. By some estimates, there were as many as 30-60 million bison (bison used synonymously with buffalo, though technically very different than buffalo according to the Minnesota Buffalo Association) roaming North America. By 1900, however, settlement and slaughter had reduced that number to just a few captive herds. Today, there are an estimated 500,000 bison in the country, about 150 of them scattered around Minnesota, most notably found at Blue Mounds State Park in Luverne, Minneopa State Park in Mankato, the Minnesota Zoo and the Zollman Zoo.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

North America’s Most Outstanding Airport is an Hour From Rochester

A new survey says the top-rated airport in North America can be found here in Minnesota, only an hour from Rochester. When you're traveling, there are few things more annoying than encountering a delay with your flight, thanks to issues at the airport, right? They can affect your connecting flights, mess up your plans, and just generally make things miserable, whether you're on vacation or flying for work.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

How Much Snow Melts When Temps Are in the 40s?

The sound of melting snow pouring down my gutters is music to my ears after a long winter. We are finally getting a warm-up after an absolutely brutal cold and snowy winter in Minnesota, and it feels so good to experience the warmth of the sun again. Temperatures are going...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Has the Best Brewery, Cidery, & New Hotel in the Entire Midwest

Midwest Living recently announced their 2022 Best of the Midwest award winners, and we're happy to report that four places here in Iowa were recognized!. Let's start with the Best Brewery Award. That honor goes to Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. in Decorah, Iowa. Located at 1600 Prosperity Road, Toppling Goliath is consistently rated highly by beer lovers across the country. In fact, the website BeerAdvocate says their Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout is the top-ranked craft beer in America, and they were the 2021 US Beer Open Grand National Champions! It doesn't really get more impressive than that.
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Owatonna Students Qualify for National Competition

Seven Owatonna High School students will advance to National DECA in Atlanta, GA. Dylan Meiners qualified with a fourth-place finish at the Minnesota DECA State Conference. He will be joined by state officers Hillary Haarstad, Audrey Simon, Claire Heyne, Preston Meier, Cael Dowling and Connor Ginskey for completing chapter campaign projects.
OWATONNA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch A Duluth Mail Carrier Try & Deliver Mail To A Deer

There is never a dull moment in Duluth. One mail carrier was trying to deliver mail when a deer happen to be in the way. I absolutely love everything about this. It's so wholesome and sometimes the weirdest things happen at work. Could you imagine if it was any other wild animal roaming the neighborhood?
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

The Famous ‘Gunder Burger’ Has Returned to Eastern Iowa

A new restaurant has opened in Gunder and they're serving up an Iowa favorite!. Late in 2021, a Facebook post from Allen Real Estate Company got a whole lot of attention from folks in Fayette County and beyond. It revealed that the once popular restaurant The Irish Shanti in Gunder, Iowa had been sold to new owners, and that they were planning to reopen the restaurant in the spring. At the time, we didn't really have any additional details, but now that spring has (almost) arrived, so has more information.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Great Prank At Mayo Clinic, Rochester – Same Suit Used In Many Staff Photos

Next time you take a look thru the Mayo Clinic Directory, pay attention to what people are wearing. You might notice the quietest prank/joke in the history of awesome things. According to the Mayo Clinic, three people, Zachary Fogarty, Computational Biology; Briant Fruth, Clinical Trials and Biostatistics; and Drew Seisler, Program for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, shared an office at Mayo Clinic here in Rochester, Minnesota, and hatched a plan to match in their next Mayo Staff Photo.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

North American Farm and Power Show This Week In Owatonna

The North American Farm and Power Show is this week Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Four Seasons Complex on the Steele County Fairgrounds in Owatonna. I and a lot of other farmers I am sure are really looking forward to the show after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic! Brock Nelson the Show Director for Tradexpos said all exhibit space in the Four Seasons Complex was sold out plus there are a number of larger exhibits outside!
OWATONNA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

