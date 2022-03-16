ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos' updated order of picks for 2022 NFL draft

By Jon Heath
 5 days ago
It’s finally official! The NFL announced the complete order for the 2022 NFL draft on Wednesday and we now know the Denver Broncos’ order of picks.

Round 2: 64 (via Los Angeles Rams)

Round 3: 75 (own pick)

Round 3: 96 (via Los Angeles Rams)

Round 4: 115 (own pick)

Round 4: 116 (via Seattle Seahawks)

Round 5: 145 (via Detroit Lions)

Round 6: 206 (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 7: 232 (own pick)

Denver traded its first- and second-round picks to the Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade (and got a fourth-round pick back).

The Broncos acquired second- and third-round picks from the Rams in the Von Miller trade last year. Detroit’s fifth-round pick was acquired in exchange for wide receiver Trinity Benson last summer.

Denver also got a sixth-round pick from the Eagles in exchange for cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (a former seventh-round draft pick).

As it stands now, the Broncos have eight picks to use in the draft. Denver will likely make more trades during the draft to acquire more picks because general manager George Paton prefers to make 10 selections.

The 2022 NFL draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
brownsnation.com

NFL World Reacts To Mayfield’s Planned Boycott

On Sunday morning, Cleveland Browns fans woke to Mary Kay Cabot’s report that quarterback Baker Mayfield was potentially going to sit out the 2022 season if not traded. It is worth noting that Mayfield is still under contract with the Browns and has yet to be traded, but the way this situation is spiraling, a trade or other roster move could be imminent.
NFL
Top 2015 draft picks now division rivals after Falcons sign Marcus Mariota

The 2015 NFL draft class was headlined by two quarterbacks who consistently topped the boards as the best overall prospects that season. Florida State’s Jameis Winston and Oregon’s Marcus Mariota would alternate as the first- and second-ranked prospects seemingly by the day. Ultimately, Mariota defeated Winston head-to-head in a commanding 59-20 Rose Bowl win. Winston, however, would have the last laugh as he was selected first overall in the draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Tennessee Titans would make Mariota the second overall selection.
NFL
