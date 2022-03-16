ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destination XL Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

By Deepa Sarvaiya
Cover picture for the articleDestination XL (NASDAQ:DXLG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open. The...

Benzinga

Clarus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clarus beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.36. Revenue was up $42.24 million from the same period last...
GameStop Q4 Earnings Preview: Structural Issues Will Continue To Hurt Investors

GameStop has not fared particularly well in recent months, predictably plunging in price as investors come to terms that there's no significant value there. On Thursday, March 17th, after the market closes, the management team at GameStop (GME) is due to report financial performance covering the final quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. This earnings release caps off a tumultuous year for the enterprise, as a wave of speculation caused shares to bounce all over the place. In some respects, this volatility helped existing shareholders, not only because it increased the company's share price but because it allowed management to raise significant amounts of much-needed cash at attractive terms. Although it is possible that the company will report robust financials covering the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, analysts are anticipating a weakening year over a year. Add on to this the company's continued deterioration, and investors would be wise to remain cautious in the days ahead.
Destination XL Group Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro data Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) posted a 27.44% decrease in earnings from Q3. Sales, however, increased by 9.85% over the previous quarter to $133.45 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Destination XL Group is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Destination XL Group reached earnings of $13.66 million and sales of $121.49 million in Q3.
Take Advantage Of This Market Crash With These 10 Safe 7% Yielding Blue-Chip Bargains

The market is roiling from Russia's invasion, soaring inflation, surging commodity prices, rising interest rates, and a tightening Fed. The market is sliding yet again, which is no surprise to anyone paying attention to current events. The key to long-term success on Wall Street isn't in avoiding the market's short-term...
Destination XL Exceeds $500 Million in Sales in Fiscal 2021

Click here to read the full article. Destination XL Group is back in the black and has hit a milestone — exceeding $500 million in sales last year for the first time in its history. Its goal now is to increase its market share within the $10 billion men’s big and tall market beyond the current 5 percent by offering a curated assortment of national and private brands and providing a welcoming shopping experience in stores and online.More from WWDAlejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Fall 2022Bed J.W. Ford Men's Fall 2022Seivson RTW Fall 2022 “The U.S. men’s big and tall market is highly...
