Kurt Zouma’s brother charged by RSPCA over video of the West Ham star drop-kicking his cat

Kurt Zouma ’s brother has been charged by the RSPCA after he filmed him slapping and kicking his pet cat.

Dagenham defender Yoan was suspended by the National League club in February following his involvement in the incident which sparked a furious reaction inside and outside the game.

West Ham defender Kurt was fined two weeks’ wages and dropped by sponsor Adidas but continued to play for the Hammers as investigations continue.

Dagenham have now confirmed that Yoan has now been charged under the Animal Welfare Act. Their statement did not mention Kurt Zouma.

“Dagenham & Redbridge FC note the decision of the RSPCA to charge Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act 2006,” the statement said.

“Whilst Yoan continues to fully co-operate with the RSPCA, as this matter has now progressed further, Dagenham & Redbridge FC feel it is no longer appropriate for either Yoan or the club to make any further statement.

“Dagenham & Redbridge FC maintain their position in that the club continues to condemn all animal cruelty.”

Dagenham did say that the defender would now be available to play for them after his period of suspension.

“Since the allegation, and whilst investigations were taking place, Dagenham & Redbridge FC took the decision that Yoan should not play football for the club,” the statement continued.

“Four weeks have now elapsed however since the incident, and the club feels that any further suspension from the team would be detrimental to both the club and Yoan. A decision has been made therefore for Yoan to be available to play.

“The club reserves the right to take further action if deemed necessary after conclusion of the court proceedings.”

Kurt Zouma has continued to play for West Ham since the incident, but has been on the receiving end of booing, including from Hammers fans.

West Ham boss David Moyes said he understood the criticism he faced for continuing to select the France international, admitting what the player had done was “terrible”.