Ford enthusiasts of a certain age will recall a bygone era where a number of compelling European products existed as forbidden fruit for would-be American buyers. Insatiable desires were met last decade though, and for a brief period of time, U.S. showrooms were stocked with formidable products like the Ford Fiesta ST and Ford Focus RS. However, those days are now gone, as tantalizing products like the Ford Puma and Ford Mondeo are being offered in specific markets only. The same applies to the svelte Ford Evos, an all-new hatchback/utility vehicle available only in China, a decision that will likely remain in place until the heat death of the universe. Our photographers recently caught a 2022 Ford Evos gallivanting around Michigan, an occasion that represents our highest quality look at the exotic thus far.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO