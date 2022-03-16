Shameless! Christmas Decorations Still Up In Bismarck
By Andi Ahne
Hot 97-5
5 days ago
Driving through Bismarck, you can't help but notice that many still have their Christmas decorations up. Look, I'm not here to judge; I just took down my tree last week. If you don't mind the bill, and it makes you feel warm, fuzzy, and happy inside, YOU GO GLEN...
When will this platform of social media go too far?. I personally think it has way many times. Hey look, I'm not a stick-in-the-mud, and to each his own when it comes to entertainment, but it seems to me that TikTok continues to push the pedal to stir up controversy. Are you one of the few who has not heard of or have never witnessed a TikTok video? You are of the minority.
Between the cuteness overload and the tastiness of the treats, it's hard to say no. The girls promise to have all of your favorites: Samoas, tag-alongs, thin mints, etc. They even added a new cookie this season, "Adventurefuls.” Though unfortunately, it is already sold out. The girls will have tables set up all across Bismarck through April 11th.
A day of emotions, frustrations, pain, and serenity. We had a rough day today here in Mandan, I'm just going to come out and say the obvious. A hit-and-run accident took the life of an innocent 77-year old man at 7:25 am ( March 21st, 2022 ). We work in a small community that pretty much takes care of their neighbors, and this was an incident that was beyond our control. Someone chose to leave the scene after running over a family member, a loved one who won't be able to come tonight, whose last few words were hopefully "I love you" as they left their house this early morning. An arrest was made not long after, according to usnews.com "The driver of the pickup involved left the scene and police urged the public to be on the lookout for a white Ford F250 with Montana license plates" Bismarck police spotted the vehicle, gave chase, and arrested a 39-year old man.
You may have noticed something new in the Kirkwood Mall. Mama Bear Café opened a few days ago, March 16th, 2022. It sits right across from Midwest Vision Center and directly next door to The Candy Emporium. Not too hot, not too cold. Mama Bear is the first to...
Ahhhhh the sounds of spring, nothing like a crisp 'Ping' to get you in the mood for golf. The time of year when we can actually see grass, and beautiful dirt ( when was the last time it was called that?). The sun is out, the wind fairly calm, birds flying into the trees again, and golf balls soaring. Thank you to Mandan for putting smiles on the faces of golfers once again.
In California, a group of kindergartners at West Side Elementary School are boosting moods worldwide by offering daily pep talks via a free telephone hotline. Hoping to put joy on speed dial, PepToc was created with the help of two West Side Elementary School art teachers, Asherah Weiss and Jessica Martin.
One of the scariest things I remember is how I felt the very first time I heard someone say "Life's too short" It truly is. You hear people say that a lot and you never give it that much thought until a loved one passes away. My mom had a birthday today, she would have been 83 years old, she's been gone now for almost 12 years, and there is not a day that goes by that I don't dream of having another chance to be with her. To talk about anything, to go for a walk, to take all the millions of wasted moments I took for granted, and to have her here.
AmericanAddictionCenters.org surveyed more than 3,000 people to find out how the North Dakota population drinks. Here's what they found:. 36 percent of North Dakotan's are considered 'gray area drinkers.'. So what does that mean?. Similar to how a person emotionally eats, you can also emotionally drink, and that's what we...
This is a sad and serious predicament, which burns way too many people. We first hear about it through social media, that's how I came across this story. Then we start reading all the comments from other unfortunate people who have been rocked with unfinished results, and I'll expand on that in just a bit. Last year around October a local business shut its doors leaving Bisman/Mandan residents out in the cold, and out of their hard-earned money. This morning I read two posts on the Bismarck People Reading News Facebook group page that mirrored so much to the defunct Glasser Images.
It's incredible how many ways social media just dominates people's lives. I had none of this growing up as a kid, heck I would be outside playing touch football until it got dark. I am all for change and technology, the problem is that there are some pretty ugly people out there just waiting to take advantage of children with dangerous content. I'm sure you have heard of an app. Simply put it is a mobile application easy to run on a cell phone, just perfect for a kid ( almost every age ) who has one. The creepy part is that parents would be blown away if they knew what kind of hidden features that a normal app provides. These are code words that skirt around the issues that make the app so dangerous, like possible predators trying to trap children into communicating with them.
Planning an event sometimes costs more than a budget allows, causing people to feel backed into a financial corner. But is it ever acceptable to invite a friend over for dinner at your house and then charge them for it?. One woman on Twitter was offended — and, quite frankly,...
Do you ever look at what people are selling on Facebook Marketplace and wonder, "Why?!" Don't get me wrong, sometimes you stumble across a great deal, but you can't deny it... there are some questionable ads out there. To satisfy my curiosity, I've compiled a list of some of Bismarck's...
Closet 127, a charity organization in the Bismarck-Mandan area, asks the community to share hand-written notes and pictures for the people they serve. The goal is to uplift and inspire. The letters and photographs will be distributed in "Welcome Home" buckets - buckets given to individuals and families filled with cleaning supplies, grocery gift cards, and other household items.
This is our very own Dolly Dakota, she works for Townsquare Media here in Mandan. On a weekday afternoon, you can catch her friendly voice on Cool 98.7. The smile that you hear on the radio is a million times real. It's her way of letting Bismarck/Mandan know how much she loves making people happy, and she's good at it. Dolly has been a role model of strength and hope. Battling ovarian cancer since she was diagnosed back in April of 2018, you would never know it from her positive attitude, her face lights up when she talks about her pets and entertaining people on the radio, it's an amazing thing to see.
I have a garden- so people often mistake me for a gardener. Not true. I'm the Warden of a 20' x 20' prison for plants. Many of its inhabitants will do their time and be released. Here are 10 plants that history shows- rarely make it off death row. Now,...
Get ready for a "sea of extra grumpy people" this upcoming Monday morning. Yep, it's that time when we all feel like we were robbed of sleep, and darn it that's because of "spring forward". The dreaded "daylight savings time" is this weekend. I'm almost positive about 99.9 % of everyone who goes through this torturous ordeal hates it. So why do we keep getting punished? When will we as North Dakotans get a break?
This will be for some people a difficult challenge. You see, most of us human beings like coffee, I should say we NEED coffee. To function in our daily world, to have it within the first 20 minutes we wake up. Some people will be just down-right cranky if they go without it, I have my usual two cups a day, but I might be one of the minority, I don't go to all the trouble of seeking out my favorite java joint during the week, I quickly go in and out of Cenex. I do save Saturday and Sunday morning for my favorite drive-thru coffee place, but I won't mention the name so I don't appear biased in this poll.
A TikTok creator and student teacher went viral after revealing which outfits have gotten her into trouble at school for dress code violations. We've seen her modest, fashion-forward outfits and, to be honest, we don't really see what the problem is!. TikTok user @meimonstaa, who goes by Mei Mei, is...
This may seem like a fairy book story. I mean take a look at what we have here, a big-time celebrity and a world-class model, both natives of North Dakota, head-over-heels in love. Some may search their whole life and never find true love, traveling across the United States, or having picked and moved to a different state, working and adjusting to a new city, only in the movies do we seem to find such bliss. Until now. Minot's very own Josh Duhamel, and from Fargo, we have Audra Mari. Two picture-perfect people about to wed and have a life many of us can only dream of.
Comments / 5