Tennessee's newest tight end Austin Hooper says he only wants a chance to compete with his third NFL team. The Titans introduced Hooper on Monday, a quick turnaround from. “I just want an opportunity to compete and just be part of a good locker room on a good team,” Hooper said. “This was an opportunity that was presented, and it was a no-brainer for me. I mean just good culture and good team. And like I said, an opportunity to compete. That's all I ask for.”

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO