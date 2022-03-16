ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

SXSW Announces Grand Jury Award Winners

By Richard Whittaker
Austin Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAustinite Iliana Sosa wins twice for What We Leave Behind. The depths, breadths, and diversity of the South by Southwest filmmaking community was celebrated last night at the Paramount Theatre with the annual Grand Jury Awards - and the announcement of one very special prize before the night began....

www.austinchronicle.com

