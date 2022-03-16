Burmeister and Rasmussen return for Exira-EHK girls golf

(Elk Horn) The Exira-EHK girls golf team this spring will consist of two members.

Shay Burmeister and Mollie Rasmussen return for coach Tom Petersen’s Spartan squad. “We’re still in the process of trying to get more kids to go out. Obviously it’s early with everything just starting on Monday. Hopefully the gals can continuously improve from what they did last year. We are just getting started and I do think both of them will be able to compete in just about every meet that we are in this year.”

Petersen feels both Burmeister and Rasmussen are capable of shooting under 50 consistently. “They can probably reach 47-48. They both shot in the 40’s a couple of times last year.” Petersen adds, “I do think they can play better than probably what they even think they can.”

Coach Petersen discusses the skill set that each of his golfers possesses. “Mollie hits the ball quite a ways. She gets off the tee pretty well, but she’s going to have to improve on her shorter game. For Shay her strength is the shorter game. Her iron play is pretty darn good. I know that she enjoys hitting the irons and she putts pretty darn well around the green. Hopefully we can just continue to build off of those.”

Practice got underway on Monday and they’ve been able to be outside all week. Petersen says they are working on hitting short irons on the football field, doing some putting indoors, and reviewing rules.