Volume, Value-Based Care Key Growth Levers for Addus in 2022

In May of 2021, I wrote my most recent article covering what I consider to be one of the coolest REITs in the United States. Unlike the "typical" REIT investor, I'm looking for both growth and value, which often results in me buying and recommending REITs with somewhat disappointing yields for income-oriented investors. In this article, it's time to take about the Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). This 2.1% yielding industrial REIT is one of America's largest supply-chain-focused REITs with high growth thanks to e-commerce penetration and the desperate need to improve the supply chain that will eventually incorporate Industry 4.0. In this article, I will explain what I like about the stock and why even income-oriented investors might like the opportunity this company presents.

