Volume, Value-Based Care Key Growth Levers for Addus in 2022

Nomad Royalty released its Q4 and FY2021 results last month, reporting a 10% increase in annual gold-equivalent ounce sales, and a 2% increase in revenue year-over-year. We're nearing the end of the Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first companies to report its results was Nomad Royalty (NSR). Overall, the company had a solid year, reporting 10% growth in annual attributable GEOs earned and a slight increase in sales growth year-over-year despite difficult comps. While FY2021 sales growth came in below that of other royalty/streaming peers, it's Nomad's future growth that's worth paying attention to, and it trades at a dirt-cheap valuation when factoring in this growth. I see Nomad Royalty as a Strong Buy at current levels with a fair value of more than US$10.00 per share.
