Frisco, TX

Volume, Value-Based Care Key Growth Levers for Addus in 2022

By Patrick Filbin
 5 days ago

Even though it has been hit hard by labor pressures, Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), believes it may have found ways to at least combat recruitment struggles. In turn, the company is optimistic about its organic, volume-based growth in 2022. The top three executives from the Frisco, Texas-based home...

Seeking Alpha

Medifast: A Growth Company For Value Investors

By the end of 2021, Medifast's revenue grew by 63.2%, and the number of coaches grew by 35.3% year-over-year to 59.8 thousand. In the previous article on Medifast (NYSE:MED), we took a bullish stance on the company. Our thesis was based on impressive financial performance and low business valuation:. Over...
beckershospitalreview.com

7 recent drug recalls

Here are seven recalls drug companies issued in February, as listed by the FDA. 1. Family Dollar recalled numerous drug products on Feb. 18 due to the presence of rodents at a distribution center. 2. TCP Hot Acquisition on Feb. 16 recalled all lots of its ​​Sure and Brut aerosol...
Seeking Alpha

Duke Realty - Long-Term REIT Value And Growth

In May of 2021, I wrote my most recent article covering what I consider to be one of the coolest REITs in the United States. Unlike the "typical" REIT investor, I'm looking for both growth and value, which often results in me buying and recommending REITs with somewhat disappointing yields for income-oriented investors. In this article, it's time to take about the Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). This 2.1% yielding industrial REIT is one of America's largest supply-chain-focused REITs with high growth thanks to e-commerce penetration and the desperate need to improve the supply chain that will eventually incorporate Industry 4.0. In this article, I will explain what I like about the stock and why even income-oriented investors might like the opportunity this company presents.
Seeking Alpha

Value Can Potentially Outperform Even If Growth Slows

We believe value is likely to outperform growth over the coming years and threats to economic growth from inflation, rate hikes and geopolitical risks do not change our view. We believe value is likely to outperform growth over the coming years-and threats to economic growth from inflation, rate hikes and geopolitical risks do not change our view.
Seeking Alpha

Nomad Royalty: Where Growth Meets Value

Nomad Royalty released its Q4 and FY2021 results last month, reporting a 10% increase in annual gold-equivalent ounce sales, and a 2% increase in revenue year-over-year. We're nearing the end of the Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first companies to report its results was Nomad Royalty (NSR). Overall, the company had a solid year, reporting 10% growth in annual attributable GEOs earned and a slight increase in sales growth year-over-year despite difficult comps. While FY2021 sales growth came in below that of other royalty/streaming peers, it's Nomad's future growth that's worth paying attention to, and it trades at a dirt-cheap valuation when factoring in this growth. I see Nomad Royalty as a Strong Buy at current levels with a fair value of more than US$10.00 per share.
The Conversation U.S.

Fewer Americans are hunting, and that raises hard questions about funding conservation through gun sales

Gun and ammunition sales in the U.S. have skyrocketed in recent years. And although it may come as a surprise, this trend has supported conservation activities. That’s because every firearm and bullet produced or imported into the U.S. is subject to an excise tax dedicated to wildlife conservation and restoration. In 1998, these taxes generated about US$247 million in inflation-adjusted apportionments to state fish and wildlife agencies from the federal U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, which collects and manages these funds. By 2018, these revenues had more than tripled to $829 million. These taxes on guns and ammunition sales provide a...
