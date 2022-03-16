ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

1 killed, 2 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P61TX_0egtL7dz00

One person was killed and two people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday.

A man was shot and killed while driving in Chatham on the South Side. The man, 33, was in the 200 block of East 78th Street when someone in a white sedan opened fire about 10:25 p.m., striking him in the head, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody.

One person was in custody after a man was shot in West Rogers Park on the North Side. The man, 33, was in the 7500 block of North Oakley Avenue about 8 p.m. when someone he knew approached and opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was in good condition. Police say the incident appears to be domestic.

One other person was wounded in a shooting in West Englewood on the South Side.

Four people were shot Monday in Chicago.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio live here.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatham, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oakley, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Rogers Park#Wbbm Newsradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBBM News Radio

Man fatally shot in West Pullman

The 25-year-old man was driving in the 11900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired about 3:10 a.m., Chicago police said. He was fatally struck in the chest but continued driving until he crashed into the fence of a home.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy