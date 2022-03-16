1 killed, 2 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday

One person was killed and two people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday.

A man was shot and killed while driving in Chatham on the South Side. The man, 33, was in the 200 block of East 78th Street when someone in a white sedan opened fire about 10:25 p.m., striking him in the head, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody.

One person was in custody after a man was shot in West Rogers Park on the North Side. The man, 33, was in the 7500 block of North Oakley Avenue about 8 p.m. when someone he knew approached and opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was in good condition. Police say the incident appears to be domestic.

One other person was wounded in a shooting in West Englewood on the South Side.

Four people were shot Monday in Chicago.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio live here.