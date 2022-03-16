ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flaherty wait continues; Reyes gets injection

By Tom Ackerman
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago

JUPITER, Fla. (KMOX) -- The Cardinals on Wednesday morning were still awaiting imaging results on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty's right shoulder.

They did, however, report that reliever Alex Reyes received a "therapeutic injection" on his right shoulder at the Andrews Institute in Pensacola, Fla. Reyes is expected back in camp on Friday, with his return to baseball activity to be determined at that time.

"It isn't ideal," manager Oli Marmol said. "We'll know more on Reyes' return when he gets back on Friday, as far as what his plan looks like. And hopefully once everyone is done weighing in today, we'll have an idea of what the imaging looks like for Flaherty. By today, we should have a pretty good idea on Jack."

Flaherty had his initial examination on Tuesday morning. This is the second time he's experienced shoulder issues, the first being August 25 when he was placed on the injured list with a shoulder strain. That was only 12 days after being activated after missing time with a strained oblique.

Flaherty, who like all players was not able to talk to the Cardinals during the 99-day MLB lockout, cited that inability to communicate when he visited with the media outside the clubhouse on Wednesday.

"I couldn't talk to them at all," Flaherty said. "So that's just the case that it was. I do everything that I can to be ready to go, and put myself through everything I possibly could this offseason. But (the shoulder) is just something that came in and they wanted to get another look at it. They haven't been able to have their hands on me at all, or talk or communicate."

If Flaherty is unable to continue his routine and preparation for the season, the Cardinals do have some depth to their pitching staff. Marmol cited Jake Woodford, Drew VerHagen and Johan Oviedo as pitchers who would potentially have a chance to compete for a spot in the rotation.

Adam Wainwright will start the Cardinals' Grapefruit League opener on Friday (12:05, KMOX). Miles Mikolas faces the Mets in Port St. Lucie on Sunday (12:10, KMOX). And Steven Matz, who threw to live hitters on Wednesday, gets the Nationals on Monday night in West Palm Beach (5:05, KMOX).

Yadier Molina, entering his final year as catcher, remains absent from camp due to personal issues. Marmol said the team would continue to give Molina the space and privacy that he needs.

Giovanny Gallegos, another valuable member of the bullpen, is expected back Thursday after missing time for personal reasons.

Stay with KMOX and KMOX.com for the latest updates from Spring Training.

LISTEN: Mozeliak on Flaherty, rotation plans

In an interview on KMOX’s Sports on a Sunday Morning, the team’s president of baseball operations discusses the diagnosis of pitcher Jack Flaherty’s right shoulder inflammation and the plan moving forward for him – and the starting rotation.
MLB
