The Dallas Cowboys have a plan. Free agency is only a week old, but plenty of things have happened as the team prepares for the upcoming season. As expected, the team is wading carefully through the waters of free agency as they attempt to fill voids, but some areas have received more attention than others. They still have April’s draft to help bolster the roster, but could their actions in free agency give us any clues to who might be chosen with the team’s top draft pick? Maybe. Maybe not, but here are three possibilities that could explain where the front office’s mind is at.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO