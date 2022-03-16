Everything You Need To Know About "Turning Red" Star Rosalie Chiang

Rosalie first began working on the film as a preteen when she was hired as a "scratch" voice for Mei Lee. Animation studios often recruit temporary voices to assist the director, and their team develop the character as they go through script revisions, visual renderings, and other steps in the process.

Even though she was only a temporary voice, she still had to audition — and ended up impressing everyone immensely.

“As soon as we heard her voice on the audition tape she sent — it was a little bit imperfect, she didn’t enunciate everything perfectly — but there was such a natural, dorky appeal to her voice, it made us feel ‘Oh my gosh! That is Mei,’" director Domee Shi told The Chronicle .