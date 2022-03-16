Everything You Need To Know About "Turning Red" Star Rosalie Chiang

Related
Wardrobe Breakdown: Rosalie Chiang At ‘Turning Red’ LA Premiere
Actress Rosalie Chiang showed up to the red carpet in Los Angeles for the premiere of Turning Red looking like a fashion doll! She stunned in a white feathered strapless gown with matching gold jewels for the event! She plays “Meilin Lee” in the upcoming film for Disney Plus, Turning Red and I can’t wait to check her out in it! I have the details on what Taiwanese fashion designer she was wearing and more photos inside….
Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chiang discuss the power of representation with Disney and Pixar’s Asian-led ‘Turning Red’
The stars of “Turning Red” believe a movie about a girl who turns into a red panda has a chance to be transformative. Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang are thrilled to be a part of the coming-of-age Disney and Pixar flick that centers on an Asian Canadian teenager named Mei Lee and her family.
You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Jennifer Aniston’s New Bangs—Wow!
From her iconic layered ‘Rachel’ cut to her classic, long beachy waves, whenever Jennifer Aniston rocks a stunning hairstyle, the world takes notes. Now, the agelessly beautiful Morning Show star, 53, has debuted subtle curtain bangs for her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2, co-starring Adam Sandler. As expected, she looks absolutely radiant in the face-framing cut.
Jada Pinkett Smith showcases baby bump in sheer dress in gorgeous throwback photo
Jada Pinkett Smith went on a trip down memory lane at the start of the week as she shared a gorgeous throwback photo from her pregnancy. Will Smith's wife took to Instagram to post a stunning picture of herself dressed in a sheer gown while displaying her baby bump. Alongside...
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Spark Marriage Rumors with New Pic
A new photo on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Stories has everyone wondering if she and Travis Scott secretly got married. Jenner posted a St. Patrick’s Day photo of her hand on a green Hermès Kelly bag, but it was her rings that stood out the most. Kylie was...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Holi as Parents with Backyard Festival of Colors
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are keeping some colorful family traditions alive in their first year of parenthood. The couple celebrated Holi on Friday with a backyard Festival of Colors, sharing some photos and video of their group of friends doused in colored powder. The holiday came just weeks after they welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January.
Oscar preps in full swing at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with one week until star-studded event
Oscar Sunday is now just one week away, and Hollywood is getting ready for its biggest night, starting with the closure of a famous street as preps get underway.
Series Mania Forum, Beta Group Launch Seriesmakers for Filmmakers Making TV Debut
Series Mania Forum, the festival’s industry sidebar, is joining forces with Jan Mojto’s Beta Group to launch Seriesmakers, a creative initiative to support feature film directors venturing into scripted drama. Seriesmakers will select 10 projects which will participate in a tailor-made training program focused on the development of...
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa Bond After Lisa Bonet Wears Wedding Ring: ‘Ride or Die’
A beautifully blended brood! Several days after Lisa Bonet was spotted wearing her wedding ring, Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa showcased their enduring friendship. "Ride or die. Brothers for life,” the “Fly Away” crooner, 57, captioned an Instagram photo with the Aquaman star, 42, on Saturday, March 19, of the pair riding motorcycles. Kravitz was married to […]
Rihanna Shops For Baby Clothes At Target And We’re Like Same, Sis!
Rihanna hit Target to shop for baby clothes in a mini skirt and heels.
‘Bachelor’ Clayton Echard reacts to viral photo of Susie Evans choking him in bed
“The Bachelor” star Clayton Echard laughed off a viral snap of himself being choked by girlfriend Susie Evans in bed. The risqué shot was taken from a compilation video the couple shared via Instagram documenting their last four months together as they quietly waited for the show to finish airing.
Former Disneyland performer says key to getting hired as a princess is having 'the most forgettable pretty face'
Melanie, who played Cinderella's stepsister, said the Disney casting directors pick performers who resemble the princesses they've already hired.
If N.W.A. And Acting in Friday Hadn’t Worked Out, Ice Cube Could Have Gone Down A Wildly Different Career Path
For decades, the world has known Ice Cube for decades as a prolific rapper, a high-grossing movie star, and a successful media mogul. For today's rap stars, his career has served as the blueprint for crossing into other entertainment ventures. As viewers know, he started as one-fifth of the seminal West Coast rap group N.W.A. before leaping to film with Boyz n the Hood. Of course, it was the cult classic Friday that shot him to Hollywood superstardom. While music and movie stardom have paid off for him, it turns out the legendary hip-hop star's career could’ve gone in a wildly different direction.
'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show
Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
Channing Tatum’s Movie Lines Had to Be Cut Because Sandra Bullock Couldn’t Stop Laughing
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum seemingly had a ton of fun filming their latest movie, The Lost City. In fact, the pair were having so much fun that certain moments had to be cut because Bullock couldn't stop laughing. During a new interview with Insider, Bullock revealed that at one...
Oscars: Leading Actress in Best Picture Contender Gets Snubbed, Not Invited to Ceremony
There has been a lot of discussion about the waning relevance of the Oscars, and a recent decision by the Academy has left many film fans absolutely baffled. Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, revealed on Instagram that she had not been invited to attend the Oscars, despite the fact that the musical earned 7 nominations, including Best Picture. Zegler also took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, which should have secured her a spot on the guest list at the very least.
