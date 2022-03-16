ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything You Need To Know About "Turning Red" Star Rosalie Chiang

By Alex Gurley
 4 days ago

Rosalie Chiang has become an overnight sensation since the release of Pixar's latest flick, Turning Red , and you'll want to get to know this rising star!

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

The 16-year-old actress has been receiving praise for her portrayal of Meilin "Mei" Lee, a Chinese-Canadian girl who discovers her ancestors share a mystical connection with the red panda species.

Here's what you should know about the young actress:

1. Turning Red is her first ever feature film.

Prior to working on Turning Red , Rosalie only had a few credits on her acting résumé, which included a few short films and guest appearances on a TV series.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

2. Rosalie has been working on Turning Red since she was 12.

Rosalie first began working on the film as a preteen when she was hired as a "scratch" voice for Mei Lee. Animation studios often recruit temporary voices to assist the director, and their team develop the character as they go through script revisions, visual renderings, and other steps in the process.

Even though she was only a temporary voice, she still had to audition — and ended up impressing everyone immensely.

“As soon as we heard her voice on the audition tape she sent — it was a little bit imperfect, she didn’t enunciate everything perfectly — but there was such a natural, dorky appeal to her voice, it made us feel ‘Oh my gosh! That is Mei,’" director Domee Shi told The Chronicle .

3. She actually wasn't supposed to be the permanent voice of Mei Lee.

Although Rosalie was hired as the "scratch" voice for Mei, the Pixar team continued the audition process to find an actor to record the role. But it turns out that the team was so impressed by Rosalie, it came to a point where she couldn't imagine anyone else in the role.

“When it was time to cast it for real, we listened to a bunch of audition tapes, and all of us were like, ‘Nobody came close.' The role of Mei and Rosalie had become way too intertwined. She had just infused herself into the role," producer Lindsey Collins said.

© Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

4. She has a lot in common with Turning Red director, Domee Shi.

Rosalie and Domee had a very similar upbringing, where they were both encouraged to focus on their education while pursuing creative endeavors.

"During the break of one of my recording sessions, @DomeeShi and I were chitchatting about our dreams before Pixar. I was talking about how the acting business is such a ruthless, risky, and unforgiving, business, so I am really really lucky that I booked this once in a lifetime Pixar role. And that even though I’m still pursuing acting, I still study as much as I can, just in case it doesn’t work out. Domee responded by saying that she also had similar experiences. When she wanted to be an animator, her parents encouraged her to study academics too, just in case it doesn’t work out," Rosalie wrote on Instagram.

Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

5. She never expected to actually work for Pixar when she started voice acting.

"To be completely honest, working at Pixar wasn’t my dream because I didn’t think it was even possible to book a role for such an amazing company! But yeah, acting at Pixar is truly unreal and I am so grateful for the opportunity," Rosalie once wrote .

6. A lot of Turning Red was recorded at her parent's home in Northern California.

Production on Turning Red began right before the pandemic and in order to keep things moving along during quarantine, Pixar shipped tons of high tech recording equipment to her house.

"We turned my dad’s room into this makeshift recording booth. It was really hot in there. My dad would give me a bowl of ice to cool it down," Chiang says.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

7. For Rosalie, preparation for a VO role includes "excessive talking" and reciting tongue twisters.

If Rosalie doesn't have a script before heading into the recording booth, she says there are two things she typically does.

"If I don’t receive the script beforehand, then I just excessively talk before the session and recite a few tongue twisters. If I do receive the script, then I’ll just practice my lines and try to figure out what’s going on in the scene," Rosalie wrote on her Instagram.

Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Disney UK

8. She's published two poetry collections.

Rosalie has published two poetry books — A is for Albatross: Birds A to Z and A is for Arowana: Freshwater Fish A to Z . Not only did Rosalie write both the books, but she also illustrated them with some help from her father!

They're both currently for sale on Amazon .

9. Her acting inspirations are Steve Carell and Nancy Cartwright.

“Watching Steve Carell, it’s incredible how he’s able to take an outrageous, seemingly ridiculous character, but make him so grounded and real. And Nancy Cartwright, she’s the one who actually inspired me to get into voice-over, because I thought, ‘Wow! Really take voice-over seriously because it’s an art,'" Rosalie told The Chronicle .

10. Rosalie is bilingual.

In addition to English, Rosalie is also fluent in Mandarin.

Joce / GC Images / Getty Images

11. Her favorite animated films are Princess Mononoke and Perfect Blue .

Aside from Turning Red and other Pixar films, some of Rosalie's favorite animated films are Princess Mononoke and Perfect Blue , which her dad showed to her when she was younger.

"My dad introduced me to Studio Ghibli movies and said Princess Mononoke was his favorite, and it quickly became one of my favorites too! Perfect Blue was my first animated RATED-R movie. My dad rented it and said it was more graphic than he remembered...But Perfect Blue is such a well written and visually striking masterpiece!" Rosalie shared on Instagram.

12. She hopes to do more voiceover work in the future.

While Rosalie says she enjoys being in front of the camera, she explained that working on Turning Red has really given her a love for voicing characters.

"Honestly, I really hope to do even more voiceover work. This Pixar role really brought out my passion for it. For live action acting, I hope to receive more opportunities after the movie releases," Rosalie wrote on Instagram.

Turning Red is now available to stream on Disney+.

