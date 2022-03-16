ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margot Robbie Always Looks Good On The Red Carpet And Here Are Some Of Her Best Looks

By Alex Gurley
 2 days ago

Margot Robbie always looks elegant on the red carpet — but she definitely isn't afraid to take a few fashion risks!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cLBC_0egtI3Di00
Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

Take a look back at some of her best red carpet moments...

1. Margot made a bold choice when she wore a feathered bra and hot pink gloves to the Birds of Prey premiere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6mUd_0egtI3Di00
Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images

2. She looked stunning in the silver gown at the Academy Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YEwSj_0egtI3Di00
Pool / Getty Images

3. This sage green gown's billowing skirt was a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THJro_0egtI3Di00
Kurt Krieger - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

4. Margot looked so glamorous in this off the shoulder gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AN8W_0egtI3Di00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

5. It's all about the back of this dress for me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBgck_0egtI3Di00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

6. Margot took plaid but made it fashion in this Chanel dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pg64g_0egtI3Di00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

7. And looked lovely in lilac at the Bombshell premiere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUM6V_0egtI3Di00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

8. This unique skirt was basically a work of art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zpgi2_0egtI3Di00
Victor Chavez / Getty Images

9. Margot never fails to look elegant in Chanel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtVJB_0egtI3Di00
Stefanie Keenan / WireImage / Getty Images

10. This lace jumpsuit was definitely a moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeX5A_0egtI3Di00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

11. Margot totally matched the backdrop at the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood premiere — and looked amazing doing it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41KBTo_0egtI3Di00
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

12. She totally pulled off these voluminous tulle sleeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYSM7_0egtI3Di00
Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

13. This gown was giving old Hollywood glamour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493VS9_0egtI3Di00
Isabel Infantes - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

14. Margot looked incredible in this dress from Chanel's Métiers d’art collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2VnC_0egtI3Di00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Turner

15. And shimmered in this semi-sheer look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329SgX_0egtI3Di00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

16. The silver sequined embroidery really elevated this black dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2jUI_0egtI3Di00
George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

17. She added some flair with feathers in this Miu Miu gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bv84u_0egtI3Di00
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

18. Margot was completely classic in this strapless look at the Academy Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bMoVr_0egtI3Di00
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

19. And went all out with this fully sequined column dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yj83m_0egtI3Di00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

20. Margot rocked this tiered mini dress at a pre-Oscars dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TuFlc_0egtI3Di00
Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

21. I'm obsessed with this Givenchy look she wore to the BAFTAs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0gzC_0egtI3Di00
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

22. Margot's look here was so simple but so chic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E6rKS_0egtI3Di00
Brook Mitchell / Getty Images

23. When in doubt, add a pink feathered shrug!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpUDB_0egtI3Di00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

24. Margot stood out in this butterfly gown at the Goodbye Christopher Robin premiere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Q908_0egtI3Di00
Chance Yeh / FilmMagic / Getty Images

25. And finally, she looked amazing in this unique sequined unicorn dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DiWkv_0egtI3Di00
James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

