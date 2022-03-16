Margot Robbie Always Looks Good On The Red Carpet And Here Are Some Of Her Best Looks

Related
Lady Gaga Stuns In Gorgeous Emerald Green Deep-V Gown On BAFTA Red Carpet — Photos
Lady Gaga stepped out on the red carpet of the 2022 BAFTA Awards, the event in which she’s nominated for an award for her role in ‘House of Gucci.’. Lady Gaga, 35, looked incredible at the 2022 British Academy of Film Awards on March 13! The singer and actress turned heads in an Old Hollywood inspired mermaid style dress by Ralph Lauren. The deep green velvet gown included a sexy plunge cut, showing off a diamond and emerald necklace by Tiffany & Co. which matched the brand’s “Schlumberger” bracelet. She looked every bit the movie star as she accessorized with a black ostrich feather.
Hello Magazine
The most glamorous red carpet looks from the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards
Awards season is officially here and with the prestigious accolades comes a glamorous red carpet. The 2022 Independent Film Spirit Awards is no different and on Sunday some of the best from TV and film flocked to the blue carpet at the Santa Monica Pier in their finest attire. Fashion fans have been spoiled with show-stopping looks from the likes of Kristen Stewart, Rosario Dawson, Lily James, and so many more!
Zöe Kravitz, Zendaya and more stars channeling their onscreen characters on the red carpet
Some of the most iconic fashion moments are not happening on the runway, instead Hollywood stars are bringing all the drama and couture to their own movie premieres, using this moment to make a fashion statement and give fans everything they want, with stunning and unique outfits, channeling...
SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
Awards season is starting off strong — and stylish! Stars put on quite the fashion-forward display for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 27. With a red carpet rolled out at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, celebs made sure to assemble their glam squads and call up their stylists for the big event. The end result? Some jaw-drop worthy dresses, stunning makeup and fabulous footwear.
HuffingtonPost
Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Reunite At The SAGs And We Just Want To Take Another Look
There can be 100 people in a room, but who really cares unless they’re Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper?. The former “A Star Is Born” co-stars reunited at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, sharing a sweet moment together at the ceremony in their first public outing together in over three years.
Lady Gaga Wears Short Shorts & Louis Vuitton Purse After Reuniting with Bradley Cooper at the SAG Awards — Photos
Lady Gaga may not have won at the SAG Awards but she’s definitely winning in the style department, rocking a baby pink sweater and white short shorts. Lady Gaga, 35, may not have walked away from the SAG awards without any wins but she’s always a winner in the fashion department. The “Bad Romance” singer stepped out in Malibu for a coffee run rocking a baby pink sweater and white short shorts on Monday, Feb. 28. She completed the look with a bedazzled Louis Vuitton bag, light pink sneakers and matching pink cat-eye sunglasses.
Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!
We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
Salma Hayek, 55, Stuns In Hot Pink Curve-Hugging Gown With Sheer Gloves at SAG Awards
Salma Hayek lit up the SAG Awards red carpet in a hot pink gown that perfectly complemented her curves!. Salma Hayek looked incredible on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, as she attended on behalf of the nominated film House Of Gucci. The 55-year-old slayed in a hot pink gown and sheer gloves while walking the red carpet at the kick off to awards season! The dress was an asymmetrical halter top, that ruched at the chest and wrapped tightly around her waist. It then hinged up at her hips and hung like a cape down her back. Salma accessorized with sheer gloves that featured polka-dots and lots of diamonds on her rings and wrists. The Mexican star put her hair up in a messy-like ponytail and it was such a great choice for the elegant gown.
Nicole Kidman Slays In Black Gown While Cuddling Up To Husband Keith Urban At SAG Awards
Nicole Kidman had the best accessory at the SAG Awards — her loving husband, Keith Urban!. Nicole Kidman looked absolutely stunning at the SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos in the category of Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. Nicole was joined by her best accessory of all time — her husband, Keith Urban, who made sure to love up on the actress on the red carpet.
Harper's Bazaar
Gabrielle Union Wore Six Stylish Looks In One Day
Gabrielle Union gave a one-woman fashion show yesterday. The Bring It On actor kicked off her whirlwind press tour for her Cheaper By The Dozen remake yesterday in NYC. With the help of stylist Thomas Christos Kikis, the star wore six outfits over the course of her packed day, turning the sidewalk in front of her hotel into a runway as she emerged in look after look.
Jada Pinkett Smith Shines in Gold Gown with Will Smith at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022
Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith shone brightly at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a sharp new look with husband Will Smith. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Halle Berry, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith. The “Matrix” star hit the red carpet in a sharp gold gown. The strapless number featured a textured column silhouette. Gleaming diamond bracelets, stud earrings and a sparkling beaded headpiece completed Smith’s ensemble. When it came to footwear, Smith’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s likely the star wore a pair of strappy sandals or...
Hello Magazine
21 best-dressed stars at the 2022 BAFTAs: Salma Hayek, Rebel Wilson & more
The 75th annual EE British Academy Film Awards kicked off in style at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, with stars including Salma Hayek and Daisy Ridley descending upon the red carpet. While BAFTA President Prince William and his wife Duchess Kate gave the ceremony a miss this year due to "diary constraints," there was plenty of glitz and glamour from a host of famous faces from the film industry.
William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor, has died aged 71
William Hurt, the actor best known for his Oscar-winning role in Kiss of the Spider Woman and later for his role as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the Marvel movies, has died aged 71. "It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father...
Jennifer Hudson Looks Ethereal In Pink Floral Gown At 2022 SAG Awards
Jennifer Hudson looked gorgeous at the 2022 SAG Awards on Feb. 27, when she wore a ruffled, pink floral gown. Jennifer Hudson, 40, stole the show at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 27. Jennifer opted to wear a one-shoulder pink gown with massive floral embellishments on her waist and shoulder.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Make the Perfect Pair in Matching Navy Outfits at 2022 SAG Awards
Click here to read the full article. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith proved they still make the perfect pair on the red carpet—matching outfits included—at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. Smith is notably nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his starring role in the drama film “King Richard.” Pinkett Smith arrived in a sweeping navy blue Gareth Pugh dress, which included a dramatic bunched skirt. The vintage number featured structured shoulders and two lightly contrasting black sleeves, creating a layered edgy moment. She gave the dynamic gown an...
Zoë Kravitz’s Sizzling Saint Laurent Gown At ‘The Batman’ Premiere Lives Up To The Catwoman Hype
Zoë Kravitz sizzled on the red carpet of "The Batman" premiere wearing a custom Saint Laurent gown that brought the Catwoman sex appeal.
First Oscar presenters revealed! Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner, snubbed star Lady Gaga and The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz lead first batch of presenters announced for Hollywood’s biggest night
Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz and Lady Gaga were among the initial list of presenters announced for the 94th Academy Awards on Thursday. The trio of A-listers will be joined by Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar at the 2021 ceremony for the acclaimed drama Minari.
Kevin Hart sent a video message to Traci Braxton before her death: ‘My heart is smiling because of you’
Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her. Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return...
Saint West Shows Off His Singing Skills in Mom Kim Kardashian’s Sweet Video
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos. Kanye "Ye" West isn't the only one in the family in tune with his musical abilities. And if you needed proof, then look no further than to mom Kim Kardashian's latest video, shared to her Instagram Stories, of their son Saint West. On March 15, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a few snippets of the two side-by-side while they spent some quality time together. In the clips of the mother-son duo, the pair sported a few fun filters before Saint decided to sing along to the tune playing in the background.
I want to name my daughter after the place she was conceived – but trolls say it’s weird as it’s also a Disney character
WHEN it comes to baby names, they're completely subjective - and you're not going to please everyone. And one anonymous man, whose wife is 21 weeks pregnant with a baby girl, is already worrying about the rather unique moniker they've fallen in love with. Taking to Reddit, he explained how...
BuzzFeed
