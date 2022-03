Heads are rolling on The Masked Singer season 7 premiere, literally. For the first time ever on the disguised celebrity singing show, a contestant's mask has completely come off (accidentally, that is). In the exclusive clip below, McTerrier can be seen after his performance thanking panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke. The singer then appears to lose sight of the stage, and squeaks from his boots can be heard as he stumbles and his head comes right off, much to the shock of the audience and panel.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO