Titans, Colts, Eagles propose change to overtime rules

The Tennessee Titans were one of three teams to propose a change to overtime rules this offseason, along with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.

The desire to change the overtime rule (if the team receiving the ball first scores a touchdown, the game is over) was once again sparked after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

According to the NFL, the Titans submitted a proposal that would allow each team to get one possession in overtime, unless the team receiving first scores both a touchdown and two-point conversion.

While that is better than the current rule, the proposal by the Colts and Eagles remains the better option. That proposal would see both teams possess the ball once in overtime no matter what.

While the specifics of how that would work weren’t listed, we can assume the rule change would allow for the team that gets the ball second in overtime to match or better what the coin-toss winner did on its drive.

So, if the receiving team scores a touchdown with an extra point or two-point conversion, or a field goal, the second team to possess the ball would have to match. Of course, if the first team doesn’t score and the second squad scores a touchdown or field goal, the game would be over.

If both teams match points after their first drives, it becomes a sudden death situation where the next team to score wins. A safety on the first drive of overtime ending the game would remain.

In an ideal world, both teams would continue to have an opportunity to go shot-for-shot, but we know that simply isn’t feasible in a physically-demanding sport like football.

Rule change proposals will also be made by the Competition Committee next week, so it’ll be interesting to see if any other suggestions are made for the overtime rules. For now, these proposals are a good start.