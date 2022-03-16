ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No tsunami expected for Hawaiʻi after 7.3 Japan earthquake

By Wendy Osher
mauinow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a 7.3 preliminary magnitude earthquake near the east coast of Honshu, Japan, reported at around 4:37 a.m. HST on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The Pacific Tsunami...

mauinow.com

