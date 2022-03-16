No tsunami expected for Hawaiʻi after 7.3 Japan earthquake

A powerful earthquake has shaken Japan and triggered tsunami warnings after it struck off the coast of Fukushima.The tremor had a magnitude of 7.3 and hit in the ocean around the northeast of the country, meteorologists said.It rocked large parts of eastern Japan – including Tokyo, where buildings violently shook and power was cut off – as it struck around 11.30pm local time (2pm GMT) on Wednesday. People called it the “longest” and “scariest” earthquake they had ever experienced, as they took to social media after it happened. Strong M7.3 earthquake rocking Fukushima, this is my desk in Tokyo now...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO