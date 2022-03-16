ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland's Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

By Deepa Sarvaiya
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open. The consensus...

Children's Place Retail Stores Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Children's Place Retail Stores (NASDAQ:PLCE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.85 (+182.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $537.73M (+13.5% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, PLCE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time...
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.18M (+23.1% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, CPRX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
Recap: Tilly's Q4 Earnings

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tilly's missed estimated earnings by 7.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $26.57 million from the same period last...
GameStop Q4 Earnings Preview: Structural Issues Will Continue To Hurt Investors

GameStop has not fared particularly well in recent months, predictably plunging in price as investors come to terms that there's no significant value there. On Thursday, March 17th, after the market closes, the management team at GameStop (GME) is due to report financial performance covering the final quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. This earnings release caps off a tumultuous year for the enterprise, as a wave of speculation caused shares to bounce all over the place. In some respects, this volatility helped existing shareholders, not only because it increased the company's share price but because it allowed management to raise significant amounts of much-needed cash at attractive terms. Although it is possible that the company will report robust financials covering the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, analysts are anticipating a weakening year over a year. Add on to this the company's continued deterioration, and investors would be wise to remain cautious in the days ahead.
Kirkland's: Worth Considering For The Moment

Kirkland's has proven that it's not a great company, but this doesn't mean the company is a bad one to consider buying into. To many people, the home is an extension of oneself. And as such, how the home looks reflects on not just the perception others have of ourselves but also on the perception that we have ourselves. One company dedicated to providing the decor that helps to elevate the quality of the home in question is Kirkland’s (KIRK). Although the company does meet a rather important need, this does not mean that it makes for a strong investment prospect. In recent years, financial performance for the company has suffered some. Fortunately for investors, the 2021 fiscal year does look to have been better than what the company experienced in 2020. But this does nothing to change the fact that the business looks to be on a rather bad path. Normally, this would cause me to urge investors to stay clear away from the enterprise. But given how cheap shares currently are, it may not be bad for investors who don't mind a speculative holding in their portfolio. It's unlikely that this would be a high-flying prospect that will generate significant returns over an extended period of time. But given how cheap shares are today, it might offer some nice upside in the near term.
Terminix sale to Rentokil gets U.S. antitrust approval

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) and Rentokil announced that the companies received U.S. antitrust approval for Terminix's sale to Rentokil. TMX share rose 6% in premarket trading. Terminix (TMX) and Rentokil announced that the HSR waiting period for the deal had expired, according to a statement. The parties remain on track for close within the second half of the year and a targeting a close towards the end of Q3. The companies amended the end date of the deal to Dec. 31 from Sept. 13.
Take Advantage Of This Market Crash With These 10 Safe 7% Yielding Blue-Chip Bargains

The market is roiling from Russia's invasion, soaring inflation, surging commodity prices, rising interest rates, and a tightening Fed. The market is sliding yet again, which is no surprise to anyone paying attention to current events. The key to long-term success on Wall Street isn't in avoiding the market's short-term...
Planet Fitness Is Pricey Even If Growth Rebounds

Planet Fitness is one of the largest fitness center in the United States, with 2254 stores and 15.2 millions members. Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is every man/woman's gym, with a motto of the "judgment-free zone" and franchise across the country. With this strategy, the fitness centers have grown a customer base of 15.2 million members and plan on adding many more. The company has seen a strong growth trajectory until the pandemic started, but has since regained most of its ground. But even if we assume the growth continues in 2022 and net income regains to 2021 levels, the company trades at a high P/E and PEG.
