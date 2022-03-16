ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan basketball gets bad news the day before the NCAA Tournament

By Isaiah Hole
 5 days ago
For Michigan basketball point guard DeVante’ Jones, it’s long been fall down seven times, get up eight. However, the grad transfer won’t be getting off the mat this time.

The Wolverines are in Indianapolis, set to take on Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. But the maize and blue will be shorthanded, it appears. According to The Detroit News’ Bob Wojnowski, who is in the vicinity for the press conferences taking place the day before the game, Jones is in concussion protocol and will not be available to partake in Thursday’s game. Jones has often been seen during games throwing his body around, diving for loose balls and being very physical.

Considering Jones’ play of late, it’s definitely a big hit for the Wolverines, who are favorites in betting odds, but underdogs when it comes to tournament seeding.

With Jones out, Michigan will rely more heavily on freshman Frankie Collins as well as Eli Brooks, who can play the position, but is typically the maize and blue’s starting shooting guard.

The Wolverines will take on the Rams on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

