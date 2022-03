3D printers are additive. Objects are made by building up layer after layer of material. CNCs are subtractive. Objects are made by cutting away layer after layer of material. 3D printers mostly build plastic objects, although there are industrial 3D printers that make metal objects. CNCs mostly cut wood and acrylic, although it's possible to cut aluminum if you're careful. Industrial CNCs can also cut steel and other more challenging materials.

