Spring Clean Your House The Right Way With These Simple Tips!

As the snow melts and the flowers begin to bloom, now is the perfect time to refresh your home with a room-by-room deep clean. Cleaning your home from top to bottom may never become effortless, but you can make the project more manageable with good products. But before you can...
WE'VE all got that one corner in our house that we don't know what to do with. But luckily, interior design expert Liz Lovery, who is from the US, has shared a selection of easy but effective ways to style such empty spaces. Taking to TikTok, the expert firstly suggests...
Mats soften even the hardest floors, making your office more comfortable. However, most offices experience high traffic and are therefore exposed to more dirt and debris on a daily basis. Here are some essential tips to help you keep your office carpet clean. VACUUM YOUR CARPET REGULARLY. Regularly vacuuming your...
I consider myself to be a pretty good plant parent. I’ve got about 16 plant kiddos (several of which have names), I don’t overwater them, and I’ve got my pest-control routine down to a science (diatomaceous earth, neem oil, and sticky traps FTW). But one thing I’ve realized that I hardly do? Dust my plants’ leaves.
Ah, Springtime! It officially begins on March 20 this year. If you are tidying up and performing your traditional spring cleaning, don’t forget your A/C check-up. A little time and money spent now on an air conditioning tune-up can save you during the cooling season.
Spring is around the corner, and it’s a better time than ever to start your spring cleaning. You and your dog have probably spent most of your time inside during the colder months, but it's time to prepare for spring now that temperatures are warming up. The American Kennel...
It’s time for spring cleaning, but did you know that how you go about it makes all the difference when it comes to keeping our local waterways as clean as your house? We reached out to the experts at Jefferson County to learn more about the top three home-based water pollutants and what each of us can do about them. Keep reading for all the details.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As people dive into their spring cleaning, it may be hard to tell what items should be recycled and what should be thrown away. Tim Lightner from Two Men and a Truck joined CBS 58 on Thursday, March 17 with some tips for people to help keep their trash out of the Milwaukee's landfill.
Comments / 0