The Giants finished at the bottom of the NFC East (4-13) and are looking to turn things around in New York. With a strong free agency period and with nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, there is a good chance that you can see the Giants make a run at the NFC East title. Check out the latest team mock draft and who the Giants could end up with after the 2022 NFL Draft is over.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO