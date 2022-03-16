KSR's MyBookie Bets For Every First Round Game

KSR’s five best SEC Tournament bets made everyone a little walkaround money last week, so we’re running it back for the NCAA Tournament. Call it a heat check.

Admittedly, some of these will be complete guesses because I do not have time to break down the tape of 14-seed Longwood or read up on how Delaware intends to limit Villanova’s offense. But we’ll see what happens with 32 bets, one for each game, over the best two-day stretch in sports.

Let’s get this bread…

THURSDAY

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

Michigan and seven-footer Hunter Dickinson will be too much for the Mountain West Tournament semifinalist, an at-large team for the Rams’ 25-win season. Juwan Howard is back from suspension, too.

The Bet: Michigan -2.5 (-110)

Result: WINNER (Michigan, 75-63)

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

Providence has Big East Coach of the Year Ed Cooley and five seniors fighting to keep their college careers around for another day. Give me the Friars covering the two and snapping South Dakota State’s 21-game win streak.

The Bet: Providence -2 (-110)

Result: WINNER (Providence, 66-57)

No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis | 1:45 p.m. | TNT

A fast pace and the size and athleticism of Jalen Duren will catch Boise State off guard. However, I don’t trust Penny Hardaway should this one be close in the end. Let’s take Memphis first half instead of the full game spread (-2.5) and then root for Boise State after halftime.

The Bet: Memphis -1 1st Half (-115)

Result: WINNER (Memphis, 38-19)

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | TBS

I don’t know anything about Norfolk State and a 21-point spread does not interest me. Let’s take a Flo Thamba prop bet because his name rhymes with Mo Bamba, he’s a center from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and he is a former high school teammate of Oscar Tshiebwe.

The Bet: Flo Thamba over 9.0 points (-130)

Result: WINNER (Flo Bamba, 14 pts)

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

Kentucky fans know as well as anyone, the Tennessee Vols are hot entering the NCAA Tournament. I see the Vols getting in the 80s against Longwood’s defense, meaning Longwood only needs to find 50+ points for the over.

The Bet: Over 132 (-110)

Result: WINNER (134 total)

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

Richmond wasn’t even a tournament team until it snuck in by winning the Atlantic 10 tournament. Iowa covers the 10.5 points.

The Bet: Iowa -10.5 (-110)

Result: LOSER (Richmond, 67-63)

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State | 4:15 p.m. | TNT

Gonzaga wins. The spread is too high against a team with 10 straight wins.

The Bet: Georgia State +23.5 (-110)

Result: WINNER (Gonzaga, 93-72)

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

Let’s go off the grid here with something a little more unique. This will be a close game, probably in the 70s.

The Bet: Both teams to score 70+ points (-125)

Result: LOSER (Figure it out, Marquette… 95, 63)

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

New Mexico State’s defense will keep this one under the point total. Good luck on the upset, Aggies.

The Bet: Under 133 (-110

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

Go Cats.

The Bet: Kentucky -18 (-110)

No. 5 Saint Mary’s (CA) vs. No. 12 Indiana | 7:20 p.m. | TBS

It was adorable that Indiana won the play-in game for its first NCAA win since 2016.

The Bet: Saint Mary’s -3 (-110)

No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton |7:27 p.m. | truTV

Even with the over/under at 119.5 points, this snoozefest is going under. At least it will be close? San Diego State is a 2.5 point favorite.

The Bet: Under 119.5 (-110)

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

Vermont can shoot and Arkansas should get to the rim for easy buckets with its athleticism. Give

The Bet: Over 139 (-110)

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

Crowd will be a factor in this one, giving Murray State a slight edge in my eyes. On a truly neutral court, I might go the other way.

The Bet: Murray State -1.5 (-110)

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron | 9:50 p.m. | TBS

It’s time for Playoff Juzang again. He’s making at least two 3-pointers in the opening round.

The Bet: Johnny Juzang over 1.5 made 3-pointers (+120)

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern | 9:57 p.m. | truTV

Texas Southern was in a fight with Texas A&M Corpus-Christi with five minutes to go in the play-in game. Now playing on short rest, Texas Southern is in trouble against Kansas.

The Bet: Kansas -21.5 (-110)

FRIDAY

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

At 102 years old, Sister Jean is walking through that door to support Loyola in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bet: Loyola Chicago PK (-110)

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

Auburn is limping into the NCAA Tournament, but the Tigers will get what they want against Jacksonville State and Bruce Pearl will try to beat old rival Ray Harper by a million.

The Bet: Auburn -15.5 (-110)

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State | 1:45 p.m. | TNT

Texas Tech will win this one, but the 15-point spread is too many for a team with an average offense.

The Bet: Montana State +15 (-110)

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale | 2 p.m. | TBS

I like the Ivy League Tournament champ to play the overrated Big Ten close enough to cover the 16.

The Bet: Yale +16 (-110)

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

Villanova will score a lot on Delaware. Can Delaware score on Villanova? I don’t know. Maybe Villanova will do enough to carry us to the over.

The Bet: Over 133.5 (-110)

No. 7 Southern California vs. No. 10 Miami | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

Let’s keep the over train roaring down the tracks with points in the USC-Miami game. We can flip back and forth between CBS and TruTV shouting, “Shooooooooot!”

The Bet: Over 139.5 (-110)

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame | 4:15 p.m. | TNT

Let’s go against conventional wisdom and take Notre Dame on a quick turnaround after a double-overtime win in the play-in game and a cross-country flight to San Diego. Sure, Mike Bray had some Irish whiskey on the team flight and it’s the day after St. Patrick’s Day, but Notre Dame will hang with Alabama through its hangover, and maybe even win.

The Bet: Notre Dame +4 (-110)

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

New Longhorn head coach Chris Beard and former Kentucky point guard Devin Askew will advance over the surprise ACC Tournament champion.

The Bet: Texas -1 (-110)

No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

Illinois will go to Kofi Cockburn right away for a quick two, so let’s get crazy with a prop bet for a made basket to start the game. Fun fact: former Kansas star Silvio De Sousa plays for Chattanooga.

The Bet: First shot of the made: YES (+125)

No. 2 Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

We’re fading Duke this March, but not yet. The Blue Devils jump out early on Cal State Fullerton in the first game of Coach K’s last tournament.

The Bet: Duke -11 1st Half (-110)

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State | 7:20 p.m. | TBS

With the Will Wade drama hanging over LSU, the Cyclones keep it close and maybe even get the win.

The Bet: Iowa State +4 (-110)

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State | 7:27 p.m. | truTV

Wright State robbed America of the tournament’s best villain by beating Bryant and the nation’s leading scorer/trash-talker, Peter Kiss, in the play-in game. What other fun can the Raiders spoil?

The Bet: Wright State +21.5 conventional wisdom(-110)

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

Houston is top-15 in offensive and defensive efficiency and drilled every team in its path in the AAC Tournament.

The Bet: Houston -8.5 (-105)

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

KSR will be rooting for the Fighting Tyler Thompsons, but college basketball needs Tom Izzo versus Coach K in the second round.

The Bet: Michigan State -1 (-110)

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate | 9:50 p.m. | TBS

We don’t like Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament. Give me Colgate.

The Bet: Colgate +7.5 (-110)

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU | 9:57 p.m. | truTV

It’s a coin flip in the final game of the first round. Let’s take the Pirates in a battle.

The Bet: Seton Hall PK (-110)

