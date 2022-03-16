ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

KSR's MyBookie Bets For Every First Round Game

By Drew Franklin
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SryZH_0egtAEYm00

KSR’s five best SEC Tournament bets made everyone a little walkaround money last week, so we’re running it back for the NCAA Tournament. Call it a heat check.

This time, however, I’m shooting my shot with picks for every first-round game in the tournament, all 32 of them on Thursday and Friday. Of course, KSR’s advertising partner, MyBookie.ag, will be the board with its long list of betting lines and props for the NCAA Tournament. Use promo code KSR at sign-up for a free entry into MyBookie’s bracket contest. More details on the contest can be found beneath the picks.

Admittedly, some of these will be complete guesses because I do not have time to break down the tape of 14-seed Longwood or read up on how Delaware intends to limit Villanova’s offense. But we’ll see what happens with 32 bets, one for each game, over the best two-day stretch in sports.

Let’s get this bread…

THURSDAY

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

Michigan and seven-footer Hunter Dickinson will be too much for the Mountain West Tournament semifinalist, an at-large team for the Rams’ 25-win season. Juwan Howard is back from suspension, too.

The Bet: Michigan -2.5 (-110)

Result: WINNER (Michigan, 75-63)

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

Providence has Big East Coach of the Year Ed Cooley and five seniors fighting to keep their college careers around for another day. Give me the Friars covering the two and snapping South Dakota State’s 21-game win streak.

The Bet: Providence -2 (-110)

Result: WINNER (Providence, 66-57)

No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis | 1:45 p.m. | TNT

A fast pace and the size and athleticism of Jalen Duren will catch Boise State off guard. However, I don’t trust Penny Hardaway should this one be close in the end. Let’s take Memphis first half instead of the full game spread (-2.5) and then root for Boise State after halftime.

The Bet: Memphis -1 1st Half (-115)

Result: WINNER (Memphis, 38-19)

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | TBS

I don’t know anything about Norfolk State and a 21-point spread does not interest me. Let’s take a Flo Thamba prop bet because his name rhymes with Mo Bamba, he’s a center from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and he is a former high school teammate of Oscar Tshiebwe.

The Bet: Flo Thamba over 9.0 points (-130)

Result: WINNER (Flo Bamba, 14 pts)

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

Kentucky fans know as well as anyone, the Tennessee Vols are hot entering the NCAA Tournament. I see the Vols getting in the 80s against Longwood’s defense, meaning Longwood only needs to find 50+ points for the over.

The Bet: Over 132 (-110)

Result: WINNER (134 total)

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

Richmond wasn’t even a tournament team until it snuck in by winning the Atlantic 10 tournament. Iowa covers the 10.5 points.

The Bet: Iowa -10.5 (-110)

Result: LOSER (Richmond, 67-63)

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State | 4:15 p.m. | TNT

Gonzaga wins. The spread is too high against a team with 10 straight wins.

The Bet: Georgia State +23.5 (-110)

Result: WINNER (Gonzaga, 93-72)

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

Let’s go off the grid here with something a little more unique. This will be a close game, probably in the 70s.

The Bet: Both teams to score 70+ points (-125)

Result: LOSER (Figure it out, Marquette… 95, 63)

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

New Mexico State’s defense will keep this one under the point total. Good luck on the upset, Aggies.

The Bet: Under 133 (-110

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

Go Cats.

The Bet: Kentucky -18 (-110)

No. 5 Saint Mary’s (CA) vs. No. 12 Indiana | 7:20 p.m. | TBS

It was adorable that Indiana won the play-in game for its first NCAA win since 2016.

The Bet: Saint Mary’s -3 (-110)

No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton |7:27 p.m. | truTV

Even with the over/under at 119.5 points, this snoozefest is going under. At least it will be close? San Diego State is a 2.5 point favorite.

The Bet: Under 119.5 (-110)

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

Vermont can shoot and Arkansas should get to the rim for easy buckets with its athleticism. Give

The Bet: Over 139 (-110)

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

Crowd will be a factor in this one, giving Murray State a slight edge in my eyes. On a truly neutral court, I might go the other way.

The Bet: Murray State -1.5 (-110)

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron | 9:50 p.m. | TBS

It’s time for Playoff Juzang again. He’s making at least two 3-pointers in the opening round.

The Bet: Johnny Juzang over 1.5 made 3-pointers (+120)

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern | 9:57 p.m. | truTV

Texas Southern was in a fight with Texas A&M Corpus-Christi with five minutes to go in the play-in game. Now playing on short rest, Texas Southern is in trouble against Kansas.

The Bet: Kansas -21.5 (-110)

FRIDAY

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

At 102 years old, Sister Jean is walking through that door to support Loyola in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bet: Loyola Chicago PK (-110)

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

Auburn is limping into the NCAA Tournament, but the Tigers will get what they want against Jacksonville State and Bruce Pearl will try to beat old rival Ray Harper by a million.

The Bet: Auburn -15.5 (-110)

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State | 1:45 p.m. | TNT

Texas Tech will win this one, but the 15-point spread is too many for a team with an average offense.

The Bet: Montana State +15 (-110)

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale | 2 p.m. | TBS

I like the Ivy League Tournament champ to play the overrated Big Ten close enough to cover the 16.

The Bet: Yale +16 (-110)

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

Villanova will score a lot on Delaware. Can Delaware score on Villanova? I don’t know. Maybe Villanova will do enough to carry us to the over.

The Bet: Over 133.5 (-110)

No. 7 Southern California vs. No. 10 Miami | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

Let’s keep the over train roaring down the tracks with points in the USC-Miami game. We can flip back and forth between CBS and TruTV shouting, “Shooooooooot!”

The Bet: Over 139.5 (-110)

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame | 4:15 p.m. | TNT

Let’s go against conventional wisdom and take Notre Dame on a quick turnaround after a double-overtime win in the play-in game and a cross-country flight to San Diego. Sure, Mike Bray had some Irish whiskey on the team flight and it’s the day after St. Patrick’s Day, but Notre Dame will hang with Alabama through its hangover, and maybe even win.

The Bet: Notre Dame +4 (-110)

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

New Longhorn head coach Chris Beard and former Kentucky point guard Devin Askew will advance over the surprise ACC Tournament champion.

The Bet: Texas -1 (-110)

No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

Illinois will go to Kofi Cockburn right away for a quick two, so let’s get crazy with a prop bet for a made basket to start the game. Fun fact: former Kansas star Silvio De Sousa plays for Chattanooga.

The Bet: First shot of the made: YES (+125)

No. 2 Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

We’re fading Duke this March, but not yet. The Blue Devils jump out early on Cal State Fullerton in the first game of Coach K’s last tournament.

The Bet: Duke -11 1st Half (-110)

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State | 7:20 p.m. | TBS

With the Will Wade drama hanging over LSU, the Cyclones keep it close and maybe even get the win.

The Bet: Iowa State +4 (-110)

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State | 7:27 p.m. | truTV

Wright State robbed America of the tournament’s best villain by beating Bryant and the nation’s leading scorer/trash-talker, Peter Kiss, in the play-in game. What other fun can the Raiders spoil?

The Bet: Wright State +21.5 conventional wisdom(-110)

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

Houston is top-15 in offensive and defensive efficiency and drilled every team in its path in the AAC Tournament.

The Bet: Houston -8.5 (-105)

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

KSR will be rooting for the Fighting Tyler Thompsons, but college basketball needs Tom Izzo versus Coach K in the second round.

The Bet: Michigan State -1 (-110)

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate | 9:50 p.m. | TBS

We don’t like Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament. Give me Colgate.

The Bet: Colgate +7.5 (-110)

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU | 9:57 p.m. | truTV

It’s a coin flip in the final game of the first round. Let’s take the Pirates in a battle.

The Bet: Seton Hall PK (-110)

Now for a message from MyBookie.ag…

March is here and the Madness has officially begun – it’s time for you to shoot your shot and score big on the non-stop action with MyBookie.

Predict winners in each round of the MyBookie bracket contest for a chance to win a BITCOIN, a Doodle NFT (currently valued at over $50,000), and over $100,000 more in cash prizes!

Whether you’re filling out multiple brackets, betting the national championship winner, or simply looking for player and game props – MyBookie has you covered.

Sign up today with MyBookie and use promo code KSR to make your first deposit, earning a free entry into the MyBracket contest. Selections for the bracket will officially begin on March 13th and close March 17th at 12pm, so make sure you get your deposit in now with promo code KSR to secure that free entry. Bet Anything, Anytime, Anywhere… with MyBookie.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

NCAA Swimmer Who Finished Behind Lia Thomas Releases Statement

An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Commanders reportedly checked in on notable retired QB

The Washington Commanders’ search for a new quarterback may have been the most comprehensive of any team’s. We know this because it certainly sounds like they were looking at quarterbacks few other teams would have even thought to look at. The Commanders searched far and wide for quarterback...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
The Independent

ESPN pauses coverage of women’s basketball match in protest at Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Two ESPN announcers paused coverage of a women’s basketball match in protest of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay bill.”To begin the second half of the game between South Carolina and Howard, the sport network’s Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle instead talked about their solidarity with Disney employees over Florida House Bill 157. ESPN has been owned by Disney since 1996.“Normally at this time we would take a look back at the first half,” Lyle said instead of introducing the second half action.“But there are things bigger than basketball that need to be addressed at this time. Our friends our family,...
BASKETBALL
Central Oregonian

Cowgirls begin year with a win

The Cowgirls managed just five hits in their game against the Summit Storm, but it was enough as Crook County held on to win 10-8 in the season opener for both teams.It wasn't easy, but the Crook County Cowgirls found a way to win their opening softball game of the year March 14 in Prineville. The Cowgirls managed just five hits in their game against the Summit Storm, but it was enough as Crook County held on to win 10-8 in the season opener for both teams. The big hit for Crook County was a double by Jaycee Villastrigo. Defensively,...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
NBA
The Spun

Nicholaus Iamaleava, 5-Star Quarterback, Announces Big Commitment

Long Beach Poly quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is a five-star prospect and one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. Today, he announced his commitment. On Monday, Iamaleava announced that he is joining the Tennessee Volunteers. Speaking to 247Sports, Iamaleava said that the Vols had “everything” he was looking for and that the people there made the school “feel like home.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Madness#Yale University#Ksr#Sec Tournament#The Ncaa Tournament#Villanova#Cbs Michigan#Big East Coach Of
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Urban Meyer Story

Urban Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville lasted for less than a year, as the Jaguars fired the three-time national title-winning college football head coach toward the end of his first regular season. The decision to move on from Meyer wasn’t very surprising, considering the team’s on-field performance and the controversy...
NFL
On3.com

Impact of Eli Holstein's Decommitment from Texas A&M

Texas A&M lost their quarterback commit in the 2023 class on Friday as Zachary (La.) High four-star quarterback Eli Holstein announced he’d be backing off his pledge to the Aggies, following recent interest from some schools like Alabama, Oregon and in-state LSU, among others. With Holstein no longer in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
53K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy