Cam Hayes, NC State basketball guard, enters the transfer portal

RALEIGH, NC - FEBRUARY 09: North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Cam Hayes (3) dribbles up court during the game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the NC State Wolfpack on February 09, 2022 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. (Photo by William Howard/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NC State basketball sophomore guard Cam Hayes has entered the transfer portal, as confirmed by Matt Zenitz of On3.

Hayes becomes the second player to enter the transfer portal from NC State. Sophomore forward Jaylon Gibson made his intentions to leave the Wolfpack known last week.

Hayes slumped from a promising freshman season. In 2020-21, Hayes averaged 7.8 points and 3.1 assists while making 36.4 percent of his threes (28 of 77). In his last eight games that year, Hayes averaged 11.0 points and 3.4 assists while helping the Pack go 6-2 in that span.

This year, Hayes averaged 7.0 points and 2.1 assists per game, while playing all 32 contests and making 13 starts. In ACC games, Hayes’ numbers dipped to 5.1 points and 1.7 assists, and he had just as many turnovers (33) as assists (33). Hayes also made just 25 of 100 three pointers on the season.

The decisions of Hayes and Gibson to transfer means that almost all six players signed in the recruiting class of 2020 for NC State are gone within two years of arriving. Guard Shakeel Moore transferred to Mississippi State after last season. Forward Nick Farrar left for College of Charleston.

Moore averaged 8.8 points per game this season and helped Mississippi State reach the NIT. Farrar contributed 5.6 points per game at Charleston.

Forward Josh Hall was the headliner of that class but decided to turn professional instead.

In the absence of Hall, Hayes had become the headliner of the touted class. The Greensboro (N.C.) Day standout was a four-star prospect according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting services. He was the No. 2 prospect in the state of North Carolina and nationally ranked at No. 59.

The only remaining member of the 2020 class is center Ebenezer Dowuona.

