Auburn offers Louisiana edge rusher Ashley Williams

By Jeffrey Lee about 6 hours
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Zachary (La.) edge rusher Ashley Williams...

Five-Star QB Nico Iamaleava names Top 5 Schools

Five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava of Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High has narrowed his list to five schools- Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Tennessee, and Miami. The 6-foot-6, 200 pounder is ranked as the No. 5 player in the 2023 class according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting services. Iamaleava also ranks as the No.3 quarterback in the nation, and the second-best player in California.
FOOTBALL
Tigers Today: Clemson offers four-star EDGE rusher

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Louisiana State
Five-star WR Carnell Tate cuts down list, includes Notre Dame

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy class of 2023 five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate announced his top five schools list in a graphic via On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee made the top group for the 6-2, 178-pounder. “This is it,” Tate told On3’s Chad Simmons...
BRADENTON, FL
Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Southeastern takes down No. 1 Ole Miss

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Lions (8-9) took down No. 1 Ole Miss (13-3) 5-1 on Tuesday, March 15. The Lions collected nine hits including two home runs, Southeastern was able to limit Mississippi to three hits. Ole Miss briefly took a 1-0 lead in the top of the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Edge Rusher#American Football#Auburn#Sec
Aggies win NIT Opener over Alcorn State

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M used a 10-0 second half run to grab some separation against Alcorn State and win its NIT opener Tuesday night at Reed Arena 74-62. Tyrece Raford led Texas A&M with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Wade Taylor IV and Hassan Diarra each scored 12 points. Quenton Jackson finished with 10 points. Dominic Brewton led Alcorn State with 20 points.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
South Alabama holds off Southeastern Louisiana 70-68 in first round of The Basketball Classic

It wasn’t exactly “The Shot That Rolled the Tide,” but South Alabama finally won another postseason tournament game on Wednesday night. Javon Franklin recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Jaguars held off Southeastern Louisiana 70-68 in the first round of The Basketball Classic at the Mitchell Center. It was South Alabama’s first postseason tournament victory since it beat Alabama in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on March 17, 1989.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Football
Sports
Ben Howland out at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Ben Howland will not be returning as head coach of Mississippi State men’s basketball. The school announced Howland is done as head coach of the Bulldogs after seven seasons. “We are appreciative of the time and effort Coach Howland devoted in leading our men’s basketball...
STARKVILLE, MS
JSU has send off for SWAC Champs before NCAA tournament

JACKSON, Miss. — The SWAC Champion Jackson State women's basketball team is in Baton Rouge gearing up for the NCAA Tournament. Wednesday morning their fans sent them off in style as they get ready for LSU this Saturday in the first round of the NCAA. JSU has a lot...
JACKSON, MS
Louisiana recruits who should see their recruitments take off this spring

NEW ORLEANS — As we delve deeper into the offseason, more and more recruits are emerging in the Class of 2024. On3 National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman was on hand for the Battle 7-on-7 stop in New Orleans and details some of the top underclassmen that stood out and could be among the popular names among college coaches when they hit the road late next month.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mike White addresses Florida president, athletic director following move

As Mike White was introduced as Georgia‘s new head coach during a press conference, he addressed everyone at Florida who helped him succeed. White was the head coach of the Gators basketball team for seven seasons and had recently extended his contract through 2027. As his future with Florida appeared to be rocky after a disappointing season, White made the decision to take over Georgia’s program after they fired Tom Crean.
FLORIDA STATE
Versatile pitcher Bryce Babin sparks Chalmette win over Rummel

Chalmette senior Bryce Babin might not have been able to handle this kind of pitching workload a year ago. Back then, shoulder issues prevented the usual shortstop from making many relief appearances. Now healthy, the right-hander with good command on his off-speed pitches can make more than one mound appearance in a week.
CHALMETTE, LA
