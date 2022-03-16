ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Second Fox News journalist killed in Ukraine

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA freelance journalist working for Fox News was killed in an attack outside Kyiv on Monday, the network announced. The journalist is the second Fox News team member to be killed while covering the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Oleksandra Kuvshynova was killed near the capital city when the vehicle...

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 64

Margaret Diamond
5d ago

She was killed the same day and time as the male journalist, but for some reason wasn't included in the same announcement. It's sad, either way.

Reply(7)
15
DOUBLE BUBBLE
5d ago

Look at all the hatred from the leftards, don't cry when we laugh at demoturds dying. I don't want to hear it.

Reply
15
Shadowfax
3d ago

My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family and friends. Gee! The SICK MINDED TROLL Farms are working overtime! Disgusting, offensive comments are the ones to ignore!

Reply
3
