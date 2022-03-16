The weekly COVID report

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that during the week ending March 6, there were 12,010 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and the 7-day test positivity rate was 6.04%. Cases and the positivity rate have decreased compared with the prior week, ending February 27, when there were 13,305 new cases and the average test positivity rate was 9.01%.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned Americans this week that they could soon face additional COVID-19 lockdown measures should a new strain of the virus cause case numbers to increase. Fauci, who also serves as an adviser to President Biden, said the...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it will stop providing daily COVID-19 updates and instead release weekly reports on Thursdays. Starting this week, OSDH will discontinue its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts. Instead, the OSDH will release data on Thursdays. The weekly report will provide an average based on weekly accumulations.
Another Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. In addition, the county had one more probable coronavirus death. Statewide, there were 190 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 33 confirmed deaths. The...
Here are the daily numbers and your open line. Total cases: 826,201 or 548 new cases since Friday. Deaths: 10,892, or an addition 28 deaths. Total vaccinations to date: 3,966,631, an increase of about 1,300.
The fact that nobody seems happy is probably a good sign for the Little Rock School District Board, which voted last night to adopt new masking protocols that could mean students and teachers mask up one week and not the next. The rules will change depending on numbers, with thresholds for masks being required, strongly recommended or completely optional triggered by case counts and available hospital beds.
US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
A fourth dose of the mRNA vaccines did not provide better protection against COVID-19 transmission than vaccination with three doses, researchers said in a new study. In a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday, scientists reported their findings after examining the efficacy of the fourth dose of the mRNA coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. According to the researchers from Sheba Medical Center, the fourth dose offered little to no protection against the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
