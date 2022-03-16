ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The weekly COVID report

By Max Brantley
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 4 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Governor notes steady decline in COVID numbers, moves to weekly reporting, cites 6.04% positivity

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that during the week ending March 6, there were 12,010 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and the 7-day test positivity rate was 6.04%. Cases and the positivity rate have decreased compared with the prior week, ending February 27, when there were 13,305 new cases and the average test positivity rate was 9.01%.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFOR

OSDH to stop daily COVID-19 situation updates; weekly reports released Thursdays

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it will stop providing daily COVID-19 updates and instead release weekly reports on Thursdays. Starting this week, OSDH will discontinue its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts. Instead, the OSDH will release data on Thursdays. The weekly report will provide an average based on weekly accumulations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
#Covid
Arkansas Times

COVID today and the open line

Here are the daily numbers and your open line. Total cases: 826,201 or 548 new cases since Friday. Deaths: 10,892, or an addition 28 deaths. Total vaccinations to date: 3,966,631, an increase of about 1,300.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arkansas Times

Follow the science but not like that, critics of LRSD mask vote say

The fact that nobody seems happy is probably a good sign for the Little Rock School District Board, which voted last night to adopt new masking protocols that could mean students and teachers mask up one week and not the next. The rules will change depending on numbers, with thresholds for masks being required, strongly recommended or completely optional triggered by case counts and available hospital beds.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
U.S. POLITICS
Medical Daily

Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose Offers Little To No Protection Against Virus Transmission: Study

A fourth dose of the mRNA vaccines did not provide better protection against COVID-19 transmission than vaccination with three doses, researchers said in a new study. In a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday, scientists reported their findings after examining the efficacy of the fourth dose of the mRNA coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. According to the researchers from Sheba Medical Center, the fourth dose offered little to no protection against the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

