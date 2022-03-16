Auburn OL target Connor Stroh added to weekend visitor list

Connor Stroh

In the past few weeks, Auburn went out and offered a slew of new names. One of which was Texas OL Connor Stroh who now plans to visit Auburn a little over a week after being offered. This is yet another big development for what is shaping up to be a busy spring for Auburn recruiting. The Tigers’ staff has been hot and heavy on the trail since the Bryan Harsin saga came to an end.

The Stroh File

Stroh has seen his recruitment rise some in the past few months. He will be competing against top talent in camps this spring and summer. If he performs well, he will see another big rise. Before that even takes place, Auburn OL coach Will Friend saw enough on tape to extend an offer.

If you’re looking for a big body who can play the offensive tackle position, Stroh is your guy. He is 6-foot-7 and north of 340-pounds. The big OL is from Frisco, Texas (Wakeland High School).

He currently checks in around the top 500 players in the country and holds a 3-star rating. Based on his size and add interest of late, Stroh is definitely a candidate to see that ranking improve over the course of his senior year.

In-state schools didn’t want the secret to get out

When looking at his top schools and offers, it is clear that his home state of Texas is well-represented. Texas and Texas Tech have been two of the first schools that offered him. Meanwhile, schools such as TCU, SMU, and SEC West rival Texas A&M are all keeping tabs on Stroh.

Along with those schools, Stanford, Tennessee, California, and Ole Miss have all extended offers. Auburn joined the mix last week and seems to have entered at the right time. They will now get him on campus by way of the state of Texas. For an unofficial visit, that is a lengthy trip.

Stroh admires career of Andrew Whitworth

When asked what NFL player Stroh looked up to and models his game after, his answer was Andrew Whitworth. For those who don’t know, Whitworth, who officially retired from the NFL yesterday Mar. 15, played in the NFL for 16 seasons earning multiple awards.

“As far as a player – it is hard not to admire the career and longevity of Andrew Whitworth. Pretty amazing.”

AuburnLive caught up with Stroh to talk about his Auburn offer. It was clear that a visit would be in the works. It was not clear it would be so soon. To say the least, he is one to watch.

