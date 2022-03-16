ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

UCLA transfer OLB Mitchell Agude sets official visit to ACC school

By Nikki Chavanelle about 6 hours
On3.com
 5 days ago
Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Fresh off of an official visit to Oregon, UCLA transfer edge Mitchell Agude has an official visit planned for the University of Miami next week, per On3’s Matt Zenitz. He’s been in the transfer portal for almost a month but is now getting serious about a decision.

The former Bruins contributor is down to four schools: Oregon, Miami,

and Washington. He posted his list of top contenders three weeks ago and is now in the process of narrowing it down to one. Following his visit to the U, he told ScoopDuck that he’ll check out Tennessee and proceed ahead with his decision.

If Agude chooses either Pac-12 program, he’ll have the opportunity to join the team before the end of spring football. However, if he picks Miami or Tennessee, he’ll have to wait until the summer.

Agude arrived in Los Angeles as a three-star recruit from the class of 2017 according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. Over his two years with UCLA, he totaled 78 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

His biggest game of the year came against USC, when he had 10 tackles — including a tackle for loss — in the Bruins’ 62-33 win over the Trojans on Nov. 20.

Agude is a Corona, Cali., native, and he attended Santiago High School. He started his post-high school career in junior college before transferring to UCLA in 2020.

Mitchell Agude is the No. 38-ranked outside linebacker in the transfer portal this cycle. He’s the 10th best available, according to the On3 rankings.

