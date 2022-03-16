ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What they're saying about Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour's plan to retire this summer

By Gregory Pickel about 6 hours
Penn State football coach James Franklin was one of many people who commented on Sandy Barbour's upcoming retirement Wednesday. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The leadership at Penn State will undergo major changes in 2022.

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour announced Wednesday that she will retire this summer. The news comes less than two months before Neeli Bendapudi takes over for Eric Barron as university president in May.

All told, Barbour spent eight years at the helm of the Nittany Lions. She took over in 2014, of course, the same year head football coach James Franklin was hired. The leader of that Penn State program and many others sounded off on Barbour’s pending departure, as did others around the sports world. Here is what’s been said. Coach and administrator quotes are courtesy of Penn State Athletics.

Char Morrett-Curtiss, Penn State Field Hockey Head Coach

“First, I want to thank Sandy for her progressive and positive leadership over the past eight years. have been appreciative of her hard work, passion and support to all of our programs during her time at Penn State. It has been personally meaningful to see her rooting for our team on the sidelines, once a field hockey player herself, without providing coaching tips! Her core values have aligned with that of Penn State University as she has clearly impacted the growth and success of many coaches and student-athletes.

“She has been fully committed to academic and athletic integrity, preparing the student-athletes for a lifetime of impact. As coaches, we have witnessed her tireless efforts to guide us thru COVID, as well as the ever-changing athletic landscape. The student-athletes, coaches and staff have been her WHY! We appreciate the time and energy she devoted to each of us.”

“Secondly, we want to wish her all the best in retirement, health and happiness. WE ARE…”

Penn State president Eric Barron

“We are incredibly grateful for Sandy’s leadership and dedication to Penn State’s athletics program, student-athletes, coaches and staff, and fans across the commonwealth and beyond. It’s been an honor to work with her. Through her forward thinking, competitive spirit, and passion for people and sports, Sandy has built a collegiate model to aspire to and has helped the Nittany Lions thrive as one of the nation’s most successful athletics departments.

“Above all, her commitment to supporting our student-athletes is commendable and will have a lasting impact on their lives both on and off the field.”

James Franklin

“Sandy and I have worked for the last eight years to improve the experience of the student athletes

we serve. I have admired how deeply Sandy cares for our students, providing them with the resources

needed to have a world class experience at Penn State, while preparing them for a lifetime of impact beyond their time here.

“Her friendship will be missed but I look forward to cheering her on in her next chapter. Fumi, the girls and I will forever appreciate the time we spent together at Penn State. We Are…forever.”

PSU men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry

“I am forever grateful to Sandy for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be the head

coach at Penn State. I wish her nothing but the best in her retirement.

“She worked tirelessly to make Penn State a better place for everyone in our department during her time here. will miss her positive attitude, mentorship, but more importantly, her friendship.”

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith

I am extremely happy for Sandy. She is an icon in higher education and intercollegiate athletics. Her impact at all of her stops has been significant on student-athletes, coaches and the institutions she has served.

“Sandy has been a trailblazer for women who want to be leaders in intercollegiate athletics. She set an exceptional example of leadership and I am sure it has inspired others to follow her path. She is a great friend and colleague. I will miss her continued sage advice.”

Patti Phillips, Women Leader’s in College Sports CEO

Best in Class. High Integrity. World class leadership. These are all phrases that describe Sandy Barbour and her extraordinary career in collegiate sports. And her impact transcends the world of sports. Sandy is a trailblazer and an example of the power of women’s leadership, especially at the Power 5 level where so few women have had opportunities to lead.

“She is consistently named one of the most powerful women in sports, and yet is always accessible to support and mentor others, especially women. Her legacy is embodied in our organization and in every person she has ever interacted with. We stand on Sandy’s shoulders and celebrate all she has accomplished!

Comments / 0

On3.com

CBS Sports releases complete power rankings for NCAA Tournament field

March Madness is here. This week, the 2022 NCAA Tournament will begin play. If conference tournament week was any indication, the NCAA Tournament should be filled with excitement, upsets, and plenty of surprises. Ahead of the start of the NCAA Tournament, CBS Sports has released complete power rankings with the teams in the field. With the full bracket revealed, everybody is looking forward to filling out their projections.
COLLEGE SPORTS
