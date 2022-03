Stagflation is a period of weak growth, if any, combined with high inflation. On the domestic economic front, I’ve received a lot of questions lately about the prospects for ‘stagflation.’ By definition, stagflation is a period of weak growth, if any, combined with high inflation. Based on the economic data available at this time, I would surmise that the ‘inflation’ part of this term is certainly on point, but I don’t see any visible signs of the ‘stag’ component.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO