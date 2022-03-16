ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Adair County Supervisors approve Compensation and Budget

By Mandy Billings
 1 day ago
(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved the FY23 Compensation Resolution at their meeting this morning.

Supervisors Chairman Matt Wedemeyer said the Adair County Compensation Board met on December 15th and made a salary recommendation of eight percent, plus a $2,500 wage adjustment for each elected official other than the Sheriff with a $10,000 wage adjustment. Wedemeyer read the following resolution….

The Supervisors also approved the FY23 budget following a public hearing in which there were no comments. The budget shows a levy of 5.99278 per $1,000 taxable valuation for Urban and 9.94278 per $1,000 dollars taxable valuation for Rural. The full budget is posted on the Adair County website.

The Supervisors also approved the budgeted FY23 American Rescue Plan Act Project. Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg….

The Supervisors then held a public hearing on the classification change of 305th Lane to Class C. There were no comments and the classification change was approved.

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council adopts Fiscal Year 2023 Budget

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council adopted the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Wednesday evening. The approval followed a public hearing in which there were no comments. The budget totals $14,723,430. This is a decrease of 1.78-percent or $266,800 from the FY 2022 Revised Estimate of $14,990,230. The City’s combined property tax levy shall remain at the level set in the FY 2021 and FY 2022 Budgets. The overall budget accomplishes key priorities of the Mayor and Council in funding for community beautification, housing, economic development, code enforcement support, and escrowed funds for airport improvements. No increases to existing fees are proposed. However, there is a necessity to increase the sanitary sewer utility rates to accommodate the capital improvement needs of the wastewater department. All items in the 10-year capital improvement plan are fully funded with a declining reliance on debt and a responsible use of escrowed funds.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bill Would Expand Rate Hike Notices for Mobile Home Residents

(Des Moines, IA) — A House committee has approved a bill that would force landlords to give mobile home residents 90 days’ notice for rent and utility hikes, up from the current 60 days. The bill also includes some property tax relief, but the Iowa Manufactured Home Residents Network says after outrageous rent increases, the bill fails to limit future rent hikes or stop landlords from evicting them without citing a cause. Republican Representative Brian Lohse (LOH-see) of Bondurant is the bill’s floor manager. He says he’d liked to have seen more protections, but “at this point this is the compromise that I could achieve in order to move the bill along.” The bill is now eligible for debate in the full House.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Debate On COVID Vaccine Ban Derailed

(Des Moines, IA) — Twelve House Republicans joined with Democrats in voting against even starting debate on a plan to ban COVID vaccine requirements in businesses, schools, and government agencies. The proposal would prohibit hiring and firing decisions that are based on an employee’s COVID vaccination status unless federal regulations require it. And half of a 50-thousand-dollar state fine for a COVID-related firing would be paid to the fired employee. A spokesperson for G-O-P leaders says there was an understanding that 51 Republicans would vote to start debate on that plan, but when votes were cast, there were only 48.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 104 additional positive tests for COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, March 9 through Wednesday, March 16. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 71 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, six in...
CASS COUNTY, IA
