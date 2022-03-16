Adair County Supervisors approve Compensation and Budget

(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved the FY23 Compensation Resolution at their meeting this morning.

Supervisors Chairman Matt Wedemeyer said the Adair County Compensation Board met on December 15th and made a salary recommendation of eight percent, plus a $2,500 wage adjustment for each elected official other than the Sheriff with a $10,000 wage adjustment. Wedemeyer read the following resolution….

The Supervisors also approved the FY23 budget following a public hearing in which there were no comments. The budget shows a levy of 5.99278 per $1,000 taxable valuation for Urban and 9.94278 per $1,000 dollars taxable valuation for Rural. The full budget is posted on the Adair County website.

The Supervisors also approved the budgeted FY23 American Rescue Plan Act Project. Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg….

The Supervisors then held a public hearing on the classification change of 305th Lane to Class C. There were no comments and the classification change was approved.