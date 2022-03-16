ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘They don’t make music like this anymore’: Cardi B laments death of emo music

By Tyler Manning
CW33
CW33
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS (KDAF) — A recent Tweet from music star Cardi B has Twitter talking up a storm. On March 15, she tweeted a clip from the music video to My Chemical Romance’s song I’m Not Okay (I Promise) with the caption, “They...

cw33.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Eve Shares Glimpse at Motherhood With Newborn Son Wilde

Eve is loving motherhood. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a sweet video of herself cuddling her son. Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. She is also a stepmom to his four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves’s Wife: Meet the Action Hero’s Real Life Love

Keanu Reeves is something of a treasure both for his acting prowess and acts of benevolence. When he isn’t starring in top-tier action movies, he’s doing things like giving Harley Davidson bikes for his peers to thank them for their work. However, something we’re not quite as knowledgeable about is his love life. Luckily, Keanu Reeves is happy with his wife, Alexandra Grant, though it’s been a long journey to get there.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B
CW33

Bachelor Clayton makes everyone cry

Bachelor Clayton Echard told the remaining contestants Rachel and Gabby that he is in love with both of them and that he was intimate with them both during fantasy suites. The 2-part season finale continues at 8 p.m. tonight on ABC. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News...
TV & VIDEOS
InsideHook

Someone Thought It’d Be a Good Idea to Make a Billy Joel Biopic Without the Rights to His Likeness, Name or Music

It’s been nearly 50 years since Billy Joel broke out with his massively popular album Piano Man, so it makes sense that someone finally got around to making a movie about Long Island’s favorite son. But Jaigantic Studios’ forthcoming Joel biopic is moving on (and moving out) without the rights to the legendary musician’s name, likeness or music.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Emo#Kdaf#Mcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebrag.com

Over 20K people have signed a petition to remove Kanye from Coachella

Kanye’s impressive self-destruction is continuing, with a petition to remove him from Coachella getting more signatures by the second. “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well.”
ELECTIONS
CW33

5 Irish movies to watch for St. Patrick’s day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’re in the mood for a St. Patrick’s Day movie, you’ll love this list of Irish-inspired films to celebrate the holiday. “Brooklyn” is a film about an Irish immigrant who moves to the United States looking for a better life. While she’s in the United States, she falls in love with an American and begins her new life. However, soon she is called back to Ireland due to tragic circumstances and must consider what’s more important: her life back home or her new one in Brooklyn.
MOVIES
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)   Gospel legend LaShun Pace has passed away. Larry Reid first reported the news of Pace’s passing. Pace got her start performing with The Anointed Pace Sisters along with her sisters Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice, and Lydia. […]
ENTERTAINMENT
CinemaBlend

After Getting Kicked Out Of A Bar Following Drunken Antics, The Real Housewives' Countess Apologizes

Just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, a concerning report came out about a certain notorious Real Housewives of New York City alum. Specifically, patrons at a midtown piano bar in Manhattan claimed that a drunken Luann de Lesseps, aka “the Countess,” wouldn’t share the mic – resulting in some arguments with the crowd and de Lesseps getting kicked out. A rep for the Bravo star would only state at the time that they were indeed there and left of their own accord. However, the star herself has now spoken, and she's apologizing.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Chaney Jones Says She’s Not a Kim Kardashian Lookalike After Kanye West Dates: ‘We Don’t Speak About Her’

Two of a kind? Kanye West’s recent flame, Chaney Jones, made headlines for her style — seemingly putting her in prime Kardashian-Jenner lookalike territory. However, she disagreed with the assumptions about the way she looks. “No, not really,” Jones, 24, told TMZ on Friday, March 18, noting that she doesn’t see any physical similarities between […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy