How to Negotiate a Market Value Salary

The yield spread between the Select Financial Sector SPDR ETF and 10-year Treasury rates has reverted to its historical mean by the recent market correction. We use the following market sector dashboard to put our finger on the pulse of the market and its major sectors. Especially, the simple YS (yield spread, defined as the TTM dividend yield minus the 10-year treasury rates) is the first thing we look at. They give us a 30,000 feet view of where to look further - which sector, growth stocks, value stocks, bonds, or precious metals, et al. We will detail the meaning of each entry in the next section, and we update the dashboard monthly. Feel free to download or export the google-sheet via the following link too: Market Sector Dashboard.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO