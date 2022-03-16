Joel Embiid and Luka Dončić top Nick Wright's MVP Ladder I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Deshaun Watson was given a historic contract with the Cleveland Browns despite the fact that he is facing 22 civil lawsuits for sexual assault. While he won't be charged criminally, there is still a chance he ends up losing these civil suits, and as you can imagine, fans are disgusted by the precedent this could set as the Browns are effectively declaring victory on Watson's behalf before anything has been officially settled.

