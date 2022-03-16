ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Joel Embiid and Luka Dončić top Nick Wright's MVP Ladder I FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Wright may not have an MVP vote, but he...

www.foxsports.com

Bradenton Herald

Joel Embiid, James Harden Discuss Sixers’ Defensive Success vs. Luka Doncic

The Philadelphia 76ers were offered a stiff challenge on Friday night. As they returned home from their Wednesday night battle in Cleveland, the Sixers welcomed Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to town. In the first battle between the Sixers and the Mavericks, Philadelphia had its hands full with the...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
NBA
FOX Sports

Baker Mayfield's final chapter in Cleveland ended much like how it started I THE HERD

Deshaun Watson is officially heading to Cleveland, after reports reveal that the former Houston Texan has chosen the Browns as his landing spot. Colin Cowherd breaks down what this means for Baker Mayfield, who is now looking for his own deal with another team, and what this means for Browns who now have to make a way forward in a stacked AFC.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Has Surprise Trade Suggestion For Jordan Love

With Aaron Rodgers back with the Green Bay Packers for the foreseeable future, that means backup Jordan Love could be expendable. Love was drafted to be the heir apparent to Rodgers just a few years ago, but that doesn’t look to be happening now. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell thinks that...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Another Baker Mayfield Contender Is Not Interested

We can now cross off at least one NFC South team that’s not interested in trading for Baker Mayfield. Per Will Kunkel of Fox Charlotte, the Carolina Panthers are not interested in Mayfield. The Panthers will look elsewhere for their next quarterback as Sam Darnold may be on his...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Video: Kevin Love Gets His Revenge Against LeBron James After Vicous Dunk

In his annual return to Cleveland, LeBron James made sure to show out for the crowd. Late into the second quarter, the King finished one of his best plays of the season: a monster dunk over his former teammate Kevin Love. It was an amazing moment for James and anyone...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Molly Qerim Delivers Passionate Take On Deshaun Watson Trade

Deshaun Watson was given a historic contract with the Cleveland Browns despite the fact that he is facing 22 civil lawsuits for sexual assault. While he won't be charged criminally, there is still a chance he ends up losing these civil suits, and as you can imagine, fans are disgusted by the precedent this could set as the Browns are effectively declaring victory on Watson's behalf before anything has been officially settled.
NFL

