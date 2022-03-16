ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Up Like Model Winnie Harlow

By ELLE.com
Elle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWake Up Like Model Winnie Harlow | Waking Up With | ELLE. America's Next Top Model contestant, Winnie Harlow, has not only grown to be one of fashion's top models,...

Vogue Magazine

Winnie Harlow On Wearing Micro Minis and Posing for the Paparazzi

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether she’s dressed up in a micro miniskirt or dressed down in a sweatsuit, it’s hard to find a bad photo of Winnie Harlow. The supermodel is as poised as she is beautiful, acknowledging some of her more successful paparazzi photos is thanks to fellow supermodel Bella Hadid. “I just saw how she turns on,” Harlow explains. “We were in the car together, and she put her hair up in a little messy bun and grabbed her lip gloss, swiped it on, zhooshed herself, looked in the mirror… the poise was just there from when she opened that door.” Here, Harlow shares some of her go-to pieces, like a trench coat from Off-White by the late Virgil Abloh. Harlow also sports a head-to-toe Versace look for a girls’ night out. “Donatella is my spirit animal. I am very obsessed with her,” Harlow explains. Here, walk through a week in Harlow’s wardrobe in the latest installment of 7 Days, 7 Looks.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian's new pool pictures have got fans all making the same joke

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to an iconic bikini selfie, and it seems she's got fans talking once again with her latest post. Taking to Insta to share a mini photoshoot from a recent nighttime swim, Kim can be seen posing in a *huge* swimming pool, and fans are all making the same joke about the pics.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pamela Anderson, 54, Stuns In White Dress & Knee High Boots After Divorce From Fifth Husband

Newly-single Pamela Anderson looked gorgeous in her white dress and black boots while on a coffee run in Malibu. In her latest post-divorce outing, Pamela Anderson ran a few errands in Malibu, California on Monday, March 1. The actress was photographed walking back to her car with a cup of coffee, after shopping at a few stores in the area. Pamela looked gorgeous in a sleeveless white dress, which highlighted her skinny figure, and knee-high black boots. She sported a pair of sunglasses over her signature blonde hair.
MALIBU, CA
Hypebae

Emma Mulholland on Holiday Launches Denim for the First Time

Emma Mulholland on Holiday, the cult-loved label previously known as Holiday The Label, has launched denim for the first time. Arriving after over a year in the making, the capsule is comprised of two jean styles based on the brand’s already-loved trousers. “We always want to create pieces that you love and cherish for years to come,” Emma Mulholland shared in a press release. “Denim is very versatile and long-lasting. We wanted to make a great fitting piece that you can wear for many seasons and pair back with a range of different styles. It will be a great investment for our customers and a nice offering for those who need a staple.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Winnie Harlow
UPI News

Mary J. Blige partners with Lifetime for 'Real Love' film

March 2 (UPI) -- Mary J. Blige has formed a new partnership with Lifetime to executive produce a new film based on her 1992 song, "Real Love." Blige is executive producing the project through her production company, Blue Butterfly, alongside Ashaunna Ayars and Nicole Jackson. Real Love will be a...
MOVIES
Vogue

Zoë Kravitz Knows The Power Of A Jaw-Dropping LBD

If you’ve kept a watchful eye on The Batman press tour, you’ll have noticed one thing: Zoë Kravitz has only worn black. Not a hint of colour has made it into her red-carpet looks thus far, save the dazzling emerald earrings that jeweller and close pal Jessica McCormack lent her for the film’s New York premiere.
BEAUTY & FASHION
d1softballnews.com

PHOTOS: Rihanna attends the Dior fashion show in Paris in her underwear

Rihanna is wearing his outfits maternity to the next level. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer showed her belly with a babydoll transparencies black, while attending the Dior Fall-Winter 2022 fashion show on the Paris Fashion Week. The interpreter of ‘Umbrella’what expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rockycombined the lace...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
rollingout.com

Jason Momoa reportedly slides back home with Lisa Bonet

Actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are reportedly living together again. Momoa, 42, reportedly moved back into their Los Angeles County home to give their marriage another try. “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” Hollywood Life reports. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The move comes about a month after The Daily Mail reported that Momoa was living out of his custom-made $750,000 Ford RV in Southern California. This is also about two months after the beloved couple had announced they were going to go their separate ways after five years of marriage.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Vogue

The Woman Steering Megan Fox’s New, Even Sexier Style Chapter

Besides her very rock and roll relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, there’s another reason we’ve been seeing more of Megan Fox lately: her new wardrobe. The 35-year-old, who shot to fame in the Noughties when she was cast in the Transformers franchise, had spent some years out of the spotlight, but last year turned into something of a second chapter for the sex symbol, whose bombshell outfits have had people talking just as much as her romantic life. “I don’t think she realised what was about to happen,” Maeve Reilly, Fox’s stylist, tells British Vogue. “Fashion was not really at the top of her mind.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Blake Lively Just Wore the Prettiest Rainbow Dress on the Red Carpet

Well, Blake Likely just took our breath away. The actress stepped out in New York City at the premiere of The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds wearing the most magical rainbow gown by Atelier Versace, complete with a plunging neckline and a flowy, coral-colored cape. One glance at this whimsical masterpiece, and we'd say that Lively is looking every bit the stylish superhero that she is.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Drake & Son Adonis, 4, Twin With Matching Braids In Cute Photo

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper’s son is growing up to look so much like his dad, in a sweet photo that Drake shared of the two. Drake, 35, and his son Adonis Graham, 4, are an adorable father-son duo! The rapper posted a selfie of himself and his little guy sporting the same braids to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday March 15. Adonis looked just like his daddy with the same braids that Drake was wearing. It was a totally sweet photo of the singer bonding with his boy.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith Wears Larger Than Life Navy Gown To Match Will Smith At The SAG Awards

Jada Pinkett-Smith and hubby Will Smith showed up in some serious style for the SAG Awards on Sunday, both looking chic and sleek in matching, moody navy and black. Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith just arrived to the 2022 SAG Awards and the husband-and-wife duo never looked better! Jada rocked a stunning midnight navy blue vintage Gareth Pugh gown with cutoff sleeves and black sleeves underneath. The gown, which featured a dramatic lower half and tighter fitted bodice, also had a turtleneck where Jada overlaid a beautiful sparkling necklace.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cate Blanchett Shows Some Skin In Plunging V-Neck Black Gown At SAG Awards

Cate Blanchett stole the show at the 2022 SAG Awards when she wore a plunging black gown on the red carpet. Cate Blanchett, 52, looked absolutely stunning at the 2022 SAG Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 27, when she wore a sleeveless black gown with a deep V-neckline. Her dress featured a plunging bodice that revealed ample cleavage and was lined with large black stone embellishments.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Bella Hadid Kicks Off MFW In A Sheer Babydoll Dress At Fendi

Milan Fashion Week is now in full swing, with editors and influencers having flocked from London to Italy’s fashion capital. And who better to kick things off than Gen-Z’s favourite supermodel, Bella Hadid?. Hadid opened Fendi’s autumn/winter 2022 show at its Via Solari headquarters, wearing a look that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Channels Cleopatra With Headpiece & Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top

Rihanna channeled Cleopatra when she rocked a tiny crop top, putting her baby bump on display, at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show. Rihanna, 34, looked absolutely fabulous when she attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, with beau, A$AP Rocky. The pregnant singer channeled Cleopatra when she wore a metallic chain metal headpiece that covered her entire head and put her gorgeous face on display. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna put her bare baby bump on display in a stylish, daring crop top.
CELEBRITIES

