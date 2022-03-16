Create a vacation high without leaving the house

I have to admit, it’s really hard for me to sit still as I work behind a desk all day long. My afternoon walks just don’t cut it sometimes, and I find myself with ants in my pants, needing to move. A few years ago, my husband bought a desk treadmill and it didn’t last more than a year in our house, thanks to it being heavy, loud, and cumbersome—this thing took up so much space! So when I saw the Flexispot fitness desk chair with a bike attachment to it, I knew I had to try it. I already own a Flexispot standing desk and love it, so a chair that doubles as a fitness bike sounded like the perfect addition to my work-from-home setup.

WORKOUTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO