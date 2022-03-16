ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry Bagels Avon is going green

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 5 days ago

Going green! Barry's Bagels Avon dropped...

fox8.com

The Infatuation

Boichik Bagels

West Coast bagels are having a moment, as NYC partisans reconsider their long-treasured “it’s something in the water” snobbery. Boichik owner Emily Winston started out in true DIY spirit, with a simple cottage-food license, perfecting her dough one batch at a time through a five-year quest. The name - derived from a Yiddish term of endearment for a young man - carries a connotation of gender-fluidity, but if you’re looking for a surer sign of its provenance, Winston set up her brick-and-mortar in the original location of Noah’s Bagels in Berkeley. It was Noah Alper himself who clued her into its availability, and now lines are long as people queue up for cinnamon raisin, sesame, and “pumperthingels.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
8 News Now

Going Beyond Green Beer

Las Vegas(KLAS)- St.Patrick’s Day is all about green and drinks but if you want to celebrate with other drink options, Wyndee Forrest President of Nevada Craft Brewer’s Association and Owner of Crafthaus Brewery shares some of her favorite options.
NEVADA STATE
WGN TV

Go Green Fresh Market opens in Englewood

CHICAGO — The Englewood neighborhood is now home to a new fresh market. The non-profit behind it hopes it will become a model for the new corner store in minority communities. The organization behind the new fresh market have been working on it for 25 years. Part of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Divided On These Brioche Bagels

If you love bread and sweets for breakfasts, then brioche should be on your shopping list. This light and fluffy bread makes a delicious brioche french toast recipe, no matter which brand's loaf you use. (However, some customers have their favorites. Aldi shoppers recommend the chain's chocolate brioche for french toast, for example.) For those who prefer a savory breakfast, bagels might be the go-to way to start the day. And if you can't decide between the two? Aldi's got a product that might be up your alley.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Best avocado slicers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re an avocado-toast junkie or a guacamole lover, an avocado slicer might just prove to be an essential part of your kitchen. The Dotala 3 in 1 Avocado Slicer is a quality, easy to use and easy to...
FOOD & DRINKS
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox 8 Recipe Box: Air Fryer Sweet Potato Chips

Calling all chip lovers! Vegan Vicki’s Air Fryer Sweet Potato Chips are a delicious alternative to regular chips and not hard to make. Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson got a quick lesson, plus learned about Vegan Vicki’s new culinary service ‘Koncious Kuisine’ that specializes in personal chef services and meal prep. To get the full recipe visit: https://fox8.com/morning-show/recipe-box/fox-recipe-box-air-fryer-sweet-potato-chips/
RECIPES
K945

Seen a Black Ladybug With Red Spots in Shreveport? Don’t Touch It

Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Chef Rocco is ready for the St. Patrick's Day downtown crowds

Chef Rocco Whelan has the Fahrenheit food truck all fired up and ready to feed St Patrick's Day crowds. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton lent a hand with the corned beef and fries as Chef Rocco ran down the menu. https://www.chefroccowhalen.com/fahrenheit-cleveland/
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Schlok's Bagels & Lox

The New York-style bagels coming out of Schlok’s first brick-and-mortar in NoPa are always chewy, evenly coated on all sides with various seasonings, and consistently golden-brown. Which is why we set multiple alarms and called on a higher power just to get our hands on them during Schlok’s pop-up days—now we simply walk up to the takeout window and order. Our go-to is a bagel with schmear and house-cured lox, which is nice and salty and has traces of dill. Schlok's lineup also includes excellent bagel sandwiches. They’re massive, stuffed with things like caper schmear, eggs, sweet pepper butter, and cheese, and are an excellent way to start your morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Best essential supplies to get into oil painting

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Working with oils should be the next step on your artistic journey if you enjoy the dynamic texture in paintings and want to achieve it yourself. One of the easiest ways to get started is to purchase an oil painting kit. The best kit is the Meeden 46-piece oil painting set. Not all painting kits are equal. That’s why it’s critical to know exactly what you need before you make a purchase.
DESIGN
Jersey Shore Online

Workshop Teaches Residents How To Go Green

HOWELL – Several Howell Township residents gathered together at Echo Lake to learn the wonders of composting and how it will not only benefit themselves, but how it can help the environment. The Howell Township Green Team hosted a “Backyard Composting Workshop” at the Echo Lake Pavilion, inviting those...
HOWELL, NJ
Cleveland News - Fox 8

COhatch Beachwood offers cool new space to work

COhatch Beachwood offers 33,000 square foot space and 60+ private offices for coworking and much more. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton toured the brand new facility that also includes a podcast room, gaming areas, a golf simulator, and other amazing areas for entertainment. https://cleveland.cohatch.com/locations/beachwood/
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox 8 Jukebox: Marys Lane

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Marys Lane performs live in the Fox 8 studio and provides the perfect atmosphere for St. Patrick’s Day 2022. The Cleveland based Irish American rock band has a busy performance schedule and you can learn more about the band here.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Old Vermilion Jailhouse Bed and Breakfast

VERMILION, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Irish Breakfast

WEIGHT LOSS

