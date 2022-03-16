Barry Bagels Avon is going green

West Coast bagels are having a moment, as NYC partisans reconsider their long-treasured “it’s something in the water” snobbery. Boichik owner Emily Winston started out in true DIY spirit, with a simple cottage-food license, perfecting her dough one batch at a time through a five-year quest. The name - derived from a Yiddish term of endearment for a young man - carries a connotation of gender-fluidity, but if you’re looking for a surer sign of its provenance, Winston set up her brick-and-mortar in the original location of Noah’s Bagels in Berkeley. It was Noah Alper himself who clued her into its availability, and now lines are long as people queue up for cinnamon raisin, sesame, and “pumperthingels.”
Comments / 0