Oscars, by the numbers

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27 fast approaching, the financial wonks at WalletHub have done a deep dive into the numbers for Hollywood's biggest night. For example, WalletHub's experts say the ceremony costs $42.9 million to pull off. The 50,000-square-foot Oscars red carpet alone, actually 30 rolls strung...

EW.com

Everything to know about the 2022 Oscars

EW's countdown to the 2022 Oscars has everything you're looking for, from our expert predictions and in-depth Awardist interviews with this year's nominees to nostalgia and our takes on the movies and actors we wish had gotten more Oscars love. You can check it all out at The Awardist. The...
Parade

Which Movies and Actors Will Win Big at the 2022 Oscars? Check Out Our Academy Award Predictions!

When it comes to movies, the Oscars are the O.G.—which means predictions on who will win the 2022 Academy Awards is serious business. The oldest movie awards show—the first ceremony was held in 1929—is also the most highly regarded; plus, it comes at the very end of the annual awards season, which means Oscar predictions involve a complex math that takes into consideration who’s already won that year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, Independent Spirit Awards and other esteemed accolades. But for almost a century, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has doled out the most coveted and brand-name of all movie honors: The Academy Award, nicknamed the Oscar. It’s been called that almost from the very beginning, after a member of the Academy staff noted that the trophy (depicting a trim, golden, hairless and featureless knight, standing bolt upright atop film canisters) resembled her Uncle Oscar. The name stuck as the peer-voted honors, chosen by film-industry insiders, came to connote prestige, artistic achievement and a pinnacle of showbiz recognition.
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Editing Predictions

Click here to read the full article. Last Updated March 7: Underdog “King Richard” beat the higher profile “Dune” and “The Power of the Dog” for drama film editing honors at the 72nd ACE Eddie Awards on March 5 at the ACE Hotel. Likewise, “Tick Tick Boom” upset the favored “Don’t Look Up” in the film comedy category. In terms of the Oscar race, though, it’s still wide open for “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog,” or “Don’t Look Up” to prevail. Last Updated February 10: The editing Oscar nominees — “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix), “Dune” (Warner Bros.), “King Richard” (Warner Bros.),...
Connecticut Post

The Oscars Will Talk About ‘Bruno’

The 94th Academy Awards, which will take place on March 27, will feature the first live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the breakout sensation from Disney’s animated musical “Encanto.” This year’s telecast will also include tributes to James Bond and “The Godfather,” which is turning 50.
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Wesley Snipes, John Travolta Added to Presenters Lineup

Wesley Snipes and John Travolta are among the latest batch of stars set to present during the 2022 Oscars. In addition to Snipes and Travolta, the Academy has said Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott and last year’s best supporting actor winner Daniel Kaluuya will all take the stage during the 94th annual Academy Awards.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast [LIVE] -- Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos,' 'Dune' and 'The Good Boss')'Don't Look Up' Writers Adam McKay, David Sirota on Breaking Genre With Comedy and Tragedy'Lion King' Animator Ruben Aquino Looks Back at the Inspirations Behind His Design of Simba Snipes recently...
The Independent

Oscars: 44 actors who have won the most awards, from Anthony Hopkins to Mahershala Ali

For most actors, winning an Oscar is seen as the absolute pinnacle of a Hollywood career. For a select group of performers, though, one simply isn’t enough. There have been 44 different actors to have won multiple awards, the first coming in 1937 when Luise Rainer became the original two-time Oscar darling. Some manage to win every time they are nominated. Others, such as the inimitable Meryl Streep, have careers peppered with nominations, winning only when the so-called narrative dictates. Last year, Anthony Hopkins took home his second statuette, for his role in The Father. The year...
Variety

Jane Campion Speaks Out Against Oscars Broadcast Category Cuts: ‘I Would Have Included Design’

Click here to read the full article. Jane Campion has become the second filmmaker to speak out publicly about the Academy’s decision to pre-record eight craft categories and present them during the live telecast. Campion was bestowed with the Cinematic Imagery Award during the ADG Awards Saturday evening, celebrating outstanding production design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, animated features and music videos. The Oscar-nominated director delivered a speech via video, saying, “I want to take this moment to express particularly how important production designers [are] to create any good film. I don’t know what their reasons were, it’s hard for...
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CinemaBlend

Whoopi Goldberg Gave Oscar Host Regina Hall Some A+ Advice About The Gig

In just three weeks, we’ll see the first Oscars hosts in three years in Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The trio of women are headlining the big award show, marking the first time each of them have emceed the ceremony. Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards, Regina Hall has shared that Whoopi Goldberg offered advice about how to put on a good show.
Dallas Observer

No One Watches the Oscars Any More, Because Where the Hell Do You Watch the Oscars?

It’s no secret that the Academy Awards are a pale imitation of the show they once were. The days of an exciting host like Bob Hope or Billy Crystal delighting moviegoers of every generation are now faded memories. Heck, we’d be lucky enough to even have a host. Recent ceremonies have gone completely hostless. In 2018, the Oscars briefly hired Kevin Hart for the 2019 hosting gig, but he dropped out after homophobic comments he made earlier within his career resurfaced and inspired a wave of controversy.
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
Vanity Fair

Inside the Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Kristen Stewart stopped for selfies, Will Smith and Denzel Washington reunited, and producer Will Packer was careful to give people advice on their acceptance speeches—and not address the ongoing controversy about who gets to give them on the air. It was a return to almost-normalcy on Monday in Los...
