Scouting USC's key players heading into the NCAA Tournament

By R.J. Abeytia
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUSC (26-7) tips off in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Friday (12:10 PM PDT truTV) against ten-seed Miami (23-10). The Trojans arrive on a bit of a slide having lost three of four while Jim Larranaga’s Hurricanes have won three of four with both teams splitting in their respective conference tournaments at...

