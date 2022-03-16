Conservation Commission Announces Springtime Vernal Pool Public Walk

BENTON HARBOR — Berrien County residents interested in the county’s conservation efforts are invited to an open house later this month. The Conservation Open House will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Countryside Academy, 4800 Meadowbrook Road, Benton Harbor. The public is invited to meet conservation staff and ask questions. The program is free, and organizers said it will be an exciting opportunity to learn about the natural resource programs offered in Berrien County. Topics of agriculture, sustainability, the environment and more will be addressed.

14 DAYS AGO