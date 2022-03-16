Conservation Commission Announces Springtime Vernal Pool Public Walk

BENTON HARBOR — Berrien County residents interested in the county’s conservation efforts are invited to an open house later this month. The Conservation Open House will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Countryside Academy, 4800 Meadowbrook Road, Benton Harbor. The public is invited to meet conservation staff and ask questions. The program is free, and organizers said it will be an exciting opportunity to learn about the natural resource programs offered in Berrien County. Topics of agriculture, sustainability, the environment and more will be addressed.
Each year, Haywood County Soil and Water Conservation District sponsors various contests that promote student understanding of natural resources and conservation. The 2021-22 contest theme, Soil & Water- Yours for Life, was an exploration of all things soil and water related. Students submitted posters and speeches based on this theme.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington has taken another step toward hosting homeless pods on a city-owned lot. The Burlington Public Works Commission gave the OK Wednesday night in a 4-1 vote. The shelter pod community will go into what is currently a parking lot on Elmwood Avenue,...
The Sheridan County Commission has passed a resolution that designates the official depositories for public funds. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said this is an annual happening. Commissioner Nick Siddle made a motion to designate the financial institutions. The commission has also ratified a number of mortgage agreements in the...
The Global Methodist Church, a new denomination of theologically conservative Methodists, will officially launch on May 1, a move that was expected for some time in the fight over full inclusion of the LGBTQ community. The issue of full inclusion has been brewing in the United Methodist Church for decades.
Hall County could buy more office space for departments in need, and cheaply. The Georgia Department of Agriculture recently notified the county that its former office building at 1195 Jesse Jewell Parkway was surplus, said Katie Crumley, a county spokesperson. The county is expected to send a notice of intent...
The Gainesville school board approved several construction projects Monday. The board approved $24 million for the construction of a new 103,807-square-foot, three-story academic building at Gainesville High School, with 47 classrooms, labs for science, marketing, business and video production and two art rooms. It will connect to the kitchen, cafeteria and media center, and it will eliminate classes at the Ninth Grade Center. It is scheduled for completion in fall 2023 and will be funded by bond proceeds.
