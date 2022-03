All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No one ever said starting your own business was easy, but being a female or female-identifying entrepreneur comes with its own set of challenges and expectations. That’s what makes International Women’s Day the perfect opportunity to spotlight women-owned businesses in your orbit—and discover some that you may not already love. Not only is it a day to celebrate women’s impact on society and culture, but it’s also time to take stock of the achievements women have contributed financially. And in this economy? That’s something worth recognizing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO