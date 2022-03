Willie Hines, Jr. has come a long way. So far that he’s back where it all began. Born in 1964, Hines lived with a large family in the Hillside public housing development just north of Downtown. One of 10 siblings, he would go on to graduate from Marquette University, spend a few years in the private sector, take a role with the Milwaukee Urban League and work as an aide for Congressman Jim Moody. In 1996, at the age of 31, Hines was elected to the Milwaukee Common Council and rose to become council president in 2004.

