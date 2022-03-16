ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Dashcam video shows children survive being struck in busy Las Vegas intersection

By Nexstar Media Wire, Duncan Phenix
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0nRO_0egsjTo300

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A disturbing crash that two children were lucky to survive was caught on a driver’s dashcam in Las Vegas.

Mark Langley witnessed the incident unfold and recorded the two children being struck by an SUV with his dashcam.

Langley was driving east on Mar. 10, when he stopped at a red light. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw two children run out in the crosswalk, but against the light.

The video shows the children make it across the southbound lanes of Rainbow Blvd. and continue running into the northbound lanes. The video shows the driver of a grey minivan slam on their brakes, narrowly missing them. But as the children continue past the minivan, they are hit by a white SUV.

‘Take the lead’: President Zelenskyy pleads with Congress for help

The impact throws both children across the road. Amazingly, both children pop to their feet and keep running to the northeast corner of the intersection, where other drivers stop to check on them.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.

Neither of the children had life-threatening injuries, one of them broke a wrist bone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Accidents
Chicago, IL
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dashcam#Streaming Video#Traffic Accident#Klas#Suv#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
WGN Radio

Hear from the Minnesota mom whose son was captured by Russians

Minnesota mom Tina Hauser joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the progress on trying to find her son Tyler. Tyler was captured by Russians and taken off a bus in Ukraine while trying to leave the country. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Accidents
WGN Radio

Ald. Matt O’Shea is concerned about the stress CPD officers are under

Ald. Matt O’Shea from the 19th Ward, joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand to talk about the vaccine mandate for Chicago Police officers, the mental health struggles of officers, and more. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy