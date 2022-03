Yasmine S. Murray has been named chief operating officer at H.J. Russell & Co., making her the first Black woman to fill the role in the company’s 70-year history. Based in Atlanta, Russell told BLACK ENTERPRISE the company projects 2022 revenues of $274 million, up from over $170 million in 2021. The company attributes the expected growth to expansion this year into new markets like Boston and New York and boosting its number of standalone projects in the Southeast and other growth markets it is pursuing, stretching from Texas to Massachusetts.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO