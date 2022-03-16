ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Wise | Will this nice weather last or will cold weather return?

WTOL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiane Phillips shows us the temperature forecast...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Nice Weather Today, but Storms Move in Tomorrow

We’ll see sunny skies, and highs today will be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Fire Danger will be near-critical this afternoon with strong southerly winds gusting over 40mph. Storms move into the forecast Monday afternoon. There will be a threat of severe weather with large...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVM

Major Weather Changes Ahead; Severe Weather, Bitter Cold, & a Hard Freeze

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A very active 48 hours of weather is ahead for the Chattahoochee Valley with some big swings in our temperature expected along the way. Get ready for a warm Friday with highs back in the lower 70s - we can’t rule out some rain or storms in the afternoon or evening hours, but most of the rain will move in Friday night during the overnight hours into early Saturday morning. We expect a line of storms, and some of those could be strong to severe with some of the area highlighted under a severe weather risk. As this area of storms moves out, temperatures will plummet - lows Saturday morning are expected in the 30s with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s early in the day, with 20s and 30s through the afternoon. Winds may gust more than 35 miles per hour on Saturday, with potential to knock down some trees or limbs. Bitter cold settles in for Sunday morning with low and mid 20s in spots, with highs Sunday recovering to the mid to upper 50s. Expect another freeze by early Monday morning in many spots. Next week will feature a warming trend after we deal with another system that could bring rain or a few storms by next Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll keep an eye on that for you - highs by late week may be in the mid to upper 70s to near 80.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature
10 Tampa Bay

Cold-weather shelter to open Saturday in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Sarasota County is preparing a cold-weather shelter ahead of the expected drop in temperatures this weekend. Those in need can come to 100 Church, located at 14525 Tamiami Trail in North Port, starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. The shelter will close at 7 a.m. the following morning.
NORTH PORT, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cold Weather and Heavy Snowfall During the Night

The major emphasis of the short-term forecast remains the extensive snowfall that is predicted to begin this afternoon and continue through Wednesday evening. The greatest projected uncertainty at this time is how progressive the front will be, as well as where it will stall to cause the largest snow accumulation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wdhn.com

Severe weather possible Friday; very cold this weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll be dry much of this evening, but showers/storms will likely return before sunrise for the southern half of our area. Temperatures will stay in the middle and upper 50s tonight. Friday will be another very wet day with an 80% chance for scattered...
DOTHAN, AL
Times and Democrat

Region faces slight risk of severe weather; cold forecast to return for weekend

The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight risk of severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes, in The T&D Region on Wednesday. Severe weather is possible between noon and 7 p.m., according to a National Weather Service briefing. “Confidence is low-moderate given the marginal instability, morning rain, and cloud...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WDTN

Snow showers and cold weather to start weekend

Tonight snow will accumulate with one to two inches expected. Isolated 3″ amounts are possible southeast of Dayton in Clinton County and perhaps southeast Greene County. Scattered snow showers will be around on Saturday as frigid air moves across Lake Michigan on northwest winds. Temperatures on Saturday will feel more like mid-January.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
KHBS

Cold and sunny weather expected Saturday

40/29's Breanna Adams gives us a look at the weekend forecast in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Snow is melting and spring-like temperatures are on the way! Watch the video above to learn more.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Cold start, temperatures return to normal in advance of next weather maker

WIND CHILL ADVISORY for Beaverhead, Madison, Jefferson, Broadwater, Meagher & Gallatin counties in effect through 11am Thursday. Very cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Clear and cold this morning with...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Unsettled weather returns tomorrow

A few pockets of light isolated showers will be possible across northwest Montana later today, without much of an impact. An atmospheric river sets up overnight tonight into tomorrow, with the majority of the precipitation falling across northwest Montana. A few spots could see a brief window for snow even in valleys, but this is mainly mountain snow and valley rain. This event should bring the mountains of northwest Montana an inch or two of liquid precipitation. Ponding of water, the risk of minor debris flows, and rising streams/rivers continue to be potential impacts across northwest Montana. Showers will continue into west central and southwest Montana through the day. Passes such as Marias and Lookout will see anywhere from 3-6"+ while passes such as Lolo and Lost Trail will see more like 1-4" through the end of the day.
MONTANA STATE
Harvard Health

Warming up to the cold: Staying active in any weather

Do cold, cloudy, snowy, or rainy days keep you inside? Are you waiting for warm, sunny weather to lure you outside and nudge you to become more active? You’re in good company, if so. But there are ways to get you outside and moving in the chilliest of temperatures. And staying active is essential for good health at any age.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy