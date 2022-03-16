ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

9 killed, including 6 college students, in Texas collision

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFrpM_0egsgHzq00

Nine people died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university who were returning home from a golf tournament, authorities said.

A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Galt police: Teenage girl on life support after hit-and-run

Six students and a faculty member were killed in the crash along with the driver and a passenger in the pickup truck, Blanco said. Two students were taken in critical condition by helicopter to a hospital in Lubbock, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) to the northeast.

Family members confirmed freshman Laci Stone was among those who died in the crash. Stone graduated from Nocona High School in Texas in 2021, where she played golf, volleyball and softball.

“She has been an absolute ray of sunshine during this short time on earth,” her mother, Chelsi Stone, said on Facebook. “… We will never be the same after this and we just don’t understand how this happened to our amazing, beautiful, smart, joyful girl.”

Laci Stone was majoring in global business management, according to her biography on the golf team’s website.

The National Transportation Safety Board will send a 12-member “go team” to the crash site, including experts in human performance, vehicle and motor carrier factors and accident reconstruction, agency spokesman Eric Weiss said. The team is expected to arrive late Wednesday afternoon or early evening, he said.

“We’ll try to find out not only what happened, but why it happened, so we can possibly prevent things like this from happening in the future,” he said.

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state’s border with Texas.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said on Facebook that she is “deeply saddened” by the loss of life.

“This is a terrible accident. As we await additional information from authorities, my prayers are with the community and the loved ones of all those involved,” she said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also expressed sympathy.

“We grieve with the loved ones of the individuals whose lives were horrifically taken too soon in this fatal vehicle crash near Andrews last night,” Abbott said.

The teams were taking part in a golf tournament at Midland College, about 315 miles (505 kilometers) west of Dallas.

Read more News That Matters

“We are still learning the details about the accident but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students’ lives and their coach,” University President Quint Thurman said in a statement.

The university said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash, and that counseling and religious services would be available on campus.

Midland College, which hosted the golf tournament, said Wednesday’s play would be canceled because of the crash. Eleven schools are participating in the event.

“All of the players and their coaches from the participating schools met together early this morning,” Midland College athletic director Forrest Allen said in a statement Wednesday. “We were all shocked to learn of this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with USW as they grieve this terrible loss.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Thunderstorms, high winds pound North Texas; at least 4 hurt

DALLAS (AP) — Severe thunderstorms with reports of possible tornadoes spread damage across parts of North Texas on Monday, injuring at least four people, officials said. Officials reported damage throughout Jacksboro, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Fort Worth. There, photographs posted on social media showed a storm ripped the wall and roof from […]
TEXAS STATE
FOX40

High school athlete identified in fatal Rocklin crash

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – A pedestrian who was fatally hit by a car in Rocklin Saturday night has been identified as a North Natomas high school student. The Natomas Unified School District identified high school basketball player Anthony Williams as the pedestrian who was killed in the crash. “We are deeply saddened by the devastating […]
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

2 locals arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Southern California

CARPINTERIA, Calif. — Two Sacramento residents were arrested Saturday morning in Santa Barbara County in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to reports of a catalytic converter theft on Arbol Verde Street in Carpinteria at 5:37 a.m. When they arrived, deputies found a catalytic converter was stolen […]
CARPINTERIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
County
Andrews County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
FOX40

Vehicle crashes into tree after leading police pursuit

FOLSOM, Calif (KTXL) — An arrest was made Saturday involving a police pursuit ending with the suspected car crashing into a tree.  At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Folsom police received a call about two males breaking into two vehicles at the California Family Fitness location on Oak Avenue Parkway. The caller reported that the […]
FOLSOM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
FOX40

Man shot in West Sacramento, woman arrested

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot in the chest in West Sacramento Saturday night and police said they have a suspect in custody. West Sacramento police officials said their officers responded to the shooting on West Capitol Avenue near Casa Mobile Circle at around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, officials said they […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

2 LA area residents plead guilty for illegal gambling operation

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Two Southern California residents pleaded guilty in a federal court Monday on charges of operating an illegal gambling business and laundering money.  Yosef Yitzchak Beshari, 29 of North Hollywood, and Efraim Journo, 30, of Los Angeles pleaded guilty to those charges in related cases, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.  […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midland College#West Texas#Traffic Accident#Sgt#Nocona High School
FOX40

Manteca woman fatally shot, son-in-law arrested

MANTECA, Calif (KTXL)  — A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting and killing his mother-in-law after a slate of arguments with his wife. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a call Sunday around 5:30 p.m. reporting a family member had been shot in their home on South Airport Way in […]
MANTECA, CA
FOX40

UC Davis epidemiologist discusses COVID variant BA.2

(KTXL) — Are you thinking about COVID-19 less and less these days? If so, is that really what you should be doing? Californians are no longer required to wear masks in all the places that were mandated just a few weeks ago and case rates in the state are on the decline at only 6.5 new […]
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Woman who murdered toddler sentenced to 26 years

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The stepmother of a Stockton toddler who was murdered almost five years ago has been sentenced to 26 years in prison. The child’s mother told FOX40 Monday their family will never be the same. Tears, anger and profound sadness filled the courtroom as family members read victim impact statements calling Chalsey […]
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX40

Flames engulf Sonora church, arson suspect arrested

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars on suspicion of arson after a church burned in Sonora Saturday night. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a fire at The Journey Church on Mono Way around 8 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found the church fully engulfed by flames. […]
SONORA, CA
FOX40

Suspect throws rock, causes damage to Marysville PD building

MARYSVILLE, Calif (KTXL) — Marysville police said they made an arrest Monday afternoon regarding a man vandalizing the police department, according to a press release. Police said 31-year-old Drevon Raymar Stanley of Yuba City allegedly threw a rock through the front glass door of the lobby at around 2:45 p.m. Monday. After he allegedly caused […]
MARYSVILLE, CA
FOX40

Students evacuate school bus after it catches fire

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — An El Dorado County woman leaped into action on Friday afternoon when a bus of Valley View Charter students caught fire.  “It was so scary,” said Amilia Rymer.  Rymer was leaving the park with her 4-year-old son when they pulled behind the bus on El Dorado Hills Boulevard. But […]
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
FOX40

Rep. Garamendi talks Ukraine, California reservoir project

(KTXL) — California is struggling to find and keep all the water it needs. Now, more than $2 billion will be flooding into the state to make storage of this precious resource easier. A new low-interest federal loan secured by Congressman John Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove, would expand California’s water storage capacity for the first time in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy