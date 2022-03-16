Ashe Center vaccination site to close March 25

A vial of COVID-19 vaccine at Richmond Raceway Feb. 27, 2021. (Photo by Dave Pearson for the Henrico Citizen)

Following months of low COVID-19 vaccine demand, the community vaccination center at Arthur Ashe in Richmond will close March 25, Richmond and Henrico Health District officials announced March 16.

The center has been operated throubygh Virginia Department of Health contractor Ashbritt-IEM, which has given nearly 26,000 vaccination doses at the facility and Richmond Raceway. Previously, more than 170,000 shots were administered at the raceway prior to the CVC opening.

“Even though the CVC is closing, there continues to be a robust network of COVID-19 vaccination providers throughout our communities,” said RHHD Public Health Nurse Supervisor Sarah Widmer. “At RHHD, we’ll continue to do our community-based vaccination programming through a combination of holding clinics at a variety of locations with community partners, going to folks’ homes who have trouble leaving their house, and offering vaccines at our main sites.”

To find a walk up clinic or an appointment, call (804) 205-3501 or visit vax.rchd.com.