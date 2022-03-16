ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe Center vaccination site to close March 25

By Citizen Staff
 4 days ago
A vial of COVID-19 vaccine at Richmond Raceway Feb. 27, 2021. (Photo by Dave Pearson for the Henrico Citizen)

Following months of low COVID-19 vaccine demand, the community vaccination center at Arthur Ashe in Richmond will close March 25, Richmond and Henrico Health District officials announced March 16.

The center has been operated throubygh Virginia Department of Health contractor Ashbritt-IEM, which has given nearly 26,000 vaccination doses at the facility and Richmond Raceway. Previously, more than 170,000 shots were administered at the raceway prior to the CVC opening.

“Even though the CVC is closing, there continues to be a robust network of COVID-19 vaccination providers throughout our communities,” said RHHD Public Health Nurse Supervisor Sarah Widmer. “At RHHD, we’ll continue to do our community-based vaccination programming through a combination of holding clinics at a variety of locations with community partners, going to folks’ homes who have trouble leaving their house, and offering vaccines at our main sites.”

To find a walk up clinic or an appointment, call (804) 205-3501 or visit vax.rchd.com.

Henrico News Minute – March 18, 2022

Henrico Police detonate an explosive device found in a Near West End home; Henrico students demonstrate skills in a variety of career disciplines; an update on Virginia’s unemployment rate; the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program expands; The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen announces youth summer camps; a UR artist-in-residence to offer free hip hop course; an outdoor flea market planned in the West End Saturday.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Graduation for ACE centers set for June 13 at VCU

Seniors graduating from the Advanced Career Education centers at Hermitage and Highland Springs will receive their diplomas June 13 during an evening ceremony at VCU’s Siegel Center, Henrico Schools officials announced this week. Information about ticket availability and distribution for the ceremony will be available closer to the event.
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
Henrico to host ‘community visioning’ workshop March 23

Henrico will host an interactive workshop Mar. 23 to help the public shape a vision for the county’s growth and development during the next two decades. The “community visioning” workshop will be the first public meeting as part of HenricoNext, the county’s process to update its Comprehensive Plan with a cohesive vision for Henrico in 2045. After it is approved by the county’s board of supervisors, the plan will serve as an official guide for decisions on development and investments in public facilities and infrastructure.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Federal funding coming for several projects in Henrico

Federal funding for several projects in Henrico County is on the way. As part of the Omnibus Appropriations Agreement for Fiscal Year 2022, $1.5 million will be appropriated for the expansion of the Achievable Dream Academy program in Henrico, which this year expanded from Highland Springs Elementary School to sixth grade. The program will continue to expand each of the next two years to encompass all three years of middle school for participating students.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Business in brief – Mar. 14, 2022

Bon Secours Richmond recently named Joanne Cooke its Leader of the Year for 2021 during its first annual Celebration Event which celebrated the many successes of 2021. Cooke, who just celebrated 25 years in the nursing profession, serves as the administrative director of emergency services and behavioral health at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County. Cooke also graduated from Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing. Cooke was honored for her “positive yet realistic presence” and as someone who leads by example. Most notably, Cooke has actively voiced concerns regarding the recent increased risk of violence against health care providers. She ignited a passion among her team for protecting employees and she championed a “no tolerance” stance for violence in Bon Secours facilities. In addition to her leadership in striving for excellence, she actively coaches and mentors her team, providing professional development and empowering their growth.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Virginia’s unemployment rate held steady in January

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced recently that Virginia’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.3% in January, while total non-farm payroll employment decreased by 4,900 jobs. The Commonwealth’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.3% is 1.5 percentage points below the rate from a year ago. The commonwealth’s labor force participation...
VIRGINIA STATE
UR, VMFA partner to offer free hip hop class March 28

Grammy-nominated artist Mad Skillz (artist-in-residence at the University of Richmond) and UR School of Professional and Continuing Studies professor Erik Nielson will offer a free session of their popular “Voice of Hip Hop” class to the local community March 28. “From Where??? Virginia Hip Hop, Past and Present,”...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico names Massey to lead General Services department

Henrico County has appointed James T. “Jamie” Massey director of the Department of General Services, effective March 12. As director of General Services, Massey will lead an agency with more than 110 employees and a budget of $15.4 million for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The department provides a range of services that support the operations of general government and Henrico County Public Schools. Among its scope of duties, General Services is responsible for maintaining the vehicles in the county fleet, including school buses, at Central Automotive Maintenance; for overseeing the design and construction of new buildings and the renovation of existing facilities; for directing an initiative to install rooftop solar systems on county buildings such as Libbie Mill Library, Mental Health East Center and the Public Safety Building and for directing the county’s energy conservation efforts through the energy management program; for coordinating capital projects for county agencies; for maintaining the safety and cleanliness of county buildings and grounds; and for operating the county copy center, mail room, cafeteria and records management service.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Virginia DCR highlights Flood Awareness Week, March 13-19

As spring rains and hurricane season approach, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is promoting Flood Awareness Week (March 13-19) and urging Virginians to know their risks and protect their property. Most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover damage from floods, surface water or storm surges. Only...
VIRGINIA STATE
CrossOver Healthcare Ministry earns $250,000 grant

CrossOver Healthcare Ministry recently announced that it was among 49 awardees to receive a grant from Direct Relief’s Fund for Health Equity, which mobilizes financial resources for organizations focused on non-clinical interventions that affect a person’s health. Commonly known as the social determinants of health, these factors include an individual’s physical, social, political, cultural, and economic environment.
BYRON SCOTT
Henrico Schools’ 2022 survey seeks stakeholder input

Parents, guardians, students and staff members have a chance to provide input to Henrico County Public Schools officials through the school system’s 2022 survey, which is open now through April 1 at www.henricoschools.us/surveys. The survey takes about 15 to 20 minutes to complete, according to officials, and feedback provided...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
