Dressing up Billy Porter and Harry Styles

Leave it to Harry Styles to be the mastermind behind the ultimate springtime oasis. Days before the spring equinox, the Grammy-winning musician’s beauty line, Pleasing, launched its second micro-collection called Shroom Bloom, and its retro packaging alone is so colorful and trippy, it’s akin to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. In conjunction with the launch, three Pleasing pop-up shops are opening in the U.S. and the U.K. and I’m here to give you an inside look at the spring-themed space in New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO